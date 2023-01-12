Taking Test in School Closeup

College students take notes during a lecture. 

 Getty Images

Students who work while enrolled in college are about 20% less likely to complete their degrees than similar peers who don't work, a large and meaningful decrease in predicted graduation rates. Among those who do graduate, working students take an average 0.6 of a semester longer to finish. This is mainly because students who work large amounts – over 15 hours a week – take fewer college credits per semester.

These findings come from a new study in AERA Open, a peer-reviewed open-access journal published by the American Education Research Association.

(The Conversation is an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts.)

