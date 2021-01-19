Drue Kemerling of Rock Port, Missouri, was named to the fall 2020 dean's list at the College of Saint Mary in Omaha, Nebraska.
Most Popular
Articles
- Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes ruled out after undergoing concussion evaluation
- Steve "Pappy" Margulies passes away
- St. Joseph woman walked into Capitol during riot
- St. Joseph city manager resigns
- Winter Weather Closings
- Missouri woman charged for taking part in last week’s riot at US Capitol
- Six now in the running for SJSD board
- Benton, Lafayette both could become middle schools
- Father of Benton County child killed given bond
- Mosaic and the city take step to vaccinating phase 1B