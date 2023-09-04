White Sox Royals Baseball

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Cole Ragans continued his recent success with six scoreless innings as the Kansas City Royals beat the Chicago White Sox 12-1 in the first game of a three-game series Monday.

The American League Pitcher of the Month for August, Ragans (6-4) retired the first 13 batters he faced and finished with just one hit allowed. He struck out seven and didn’t walk anyone. He now has a 21-inning scoreless streak.

