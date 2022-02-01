Due to incoming winter weather, the following have been closed for Wednesday, Feb. 2:
— Cameron R-II is closed.
— Chillicothe R-II is closed.
— Helen Davis School is closed.
— Missouri Western State University's campus is closed.
— Savannah R-III is closed.
— All St. Joseph Catholic schools, including Bishop LeBlond, are closed.
— St. Joseph Christian is closed.
OTHER CLOSINGS:
— Andrew County Senior Center is closed.
— MERIL offices closed
— Books Revisited
— All locations of the Rolling Hills Library
News-Press NOW will continue to update this list as closings and cancellations occur.
