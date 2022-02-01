Placeholder cold weather closings

Due to incoming winter weather, the following have been closed for Wednesday, Feb. 2:

— Cameron R-II is closed.

— Chillicothe R-II is closed.

— Helen Davis School is closed.

—  Missouri Western State University's campus is closed.

— Savannah R-III is closed.

— All St. Joseph Catholic schools, including Bishop LeBlond, are closed.

— St. Joseph Christian is closed.

OTHER CLOSINGS:

— Andrew County Senior Center is closed.

— MERIL offices closed

— Books Revisited

— All  locations of the Rolling Hills Library

News-Press NOW will continue to update this list as closings and cancellations occur.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.