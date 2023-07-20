Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities Associated Press Jul 20, 2023 Jul 20, 2023 Updated 9 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email American gold is shown. Getty Images Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Benchmark U.S. crude oil for August delivery rose 28 cents to $75.63 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude for September delivery rose 18 cents to $79.64 a barrel.Wholesale gasoline for August delivery rose 2 cents $2.74 a gallon. August heating oil rose 2 cents to $2.66 a gallon. August natural gas rose 16 cents to $2.76 per 1,000 cubic feet.Gold for August delivery fell $9.90 to $1,970.90 an ounce. Silver for September delivery fell 43 cents to $24.96 an ounce and September copper rose 2 cents to $3.83 a pound.The dollar rose to 140.21 Japanese yen from 139.63 yen. The euro fell to $1.1127 from $1.1202. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags The Economy Chemistry Petrochemicals Inorganic Chemistry Law × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Local News Local News Restaurants preparing for training camp rush Local News Mustangs hope to continue to pull in crowds as season wraps up Education SJSD teachers explore career opportunities for students +2 Government Group urges CIP tax renewal More Local News → 1:18 Tracking a pleasant end to the work week 11 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
