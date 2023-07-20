American gold coin treasure hoard of the rare USA double eagle 20 dollar bullion currency

American gold is shown.

 Getty Images

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for August delivery rose 28 cents to $75.63 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude for September delivery rose 18 cents to $79.64 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for August delivery rose 2 cents $2.74 a gallon. August heating oil rose 2 cents to $2.66 a gallon. August natural gas rose 16 cents to $2.76 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.