When the pandemic shut towns and businesses down, people were forced to shelter in place and work from home, except for essential workers like cleaning companies.

Unlike before when their profession was typically undervalued and behind-the-scenes, cleaning workers now were center stage protecting other companies’ staffers.

Business is at an all-time high. In the past couple months, as towns and businesses have reopened, cleaning companies added new clients, and old clients requested increased services.

“I had to turn work down because there’s people that are wanting cleaning services to come in that never had a cleaning service before,” said Tracy Massey, co-owner of T&M Cleaning Services.

“We picked up businesses that were wanting to expand their cleaning,” said Jim Stafford, the owner of Advanced Cleaning Systems. “What we gained as opposed to what we lost, it was really better even then. We’ve never been short of work.”

But cleaning services aren’t entirely safe from the effects of the pandemic. Massey said some of her cleaners came to her with concerns of getting infected.

But she explained “if they are sanitizing everything, it was safer for them to clean behind locked doors in the evening than going to the grocery store.”

Cleaning companies also are having the same problem as normal residents — difficulty finding cleaning products. T&M Cleaning Services is fortunate to have stockpiled important chemicals to last through this short-supply period, while Advanced Cleaning Systems has been forced to create its own cleaning products using bleach and chlorine.

Cleaning tactics also have shifted by prioritizing touchpoints: Doorknobs, chairs, phones and copiers. Additional chemicals also are added to normal cleaning procedures. For example, Advanced Cleaning Systems adds chlorine tablets to it’s mop water, something they didn’t do before the pandemic.

But it’s more than just chlorine and clorox, cleaning services provide a level of comfort for employees.

“I have an account that I go in personally myself every morning and I hit all the touch points, and all the employees are like, ‘Thank you, thank you, thank you,’” Stafford said. “It gives people a sense of comfort.”

Due to the pandemic, companies are realizing the importance and value of cleaning workers.

“Our job is just as important as anybody else that walks into that facility,” Massey said. “You want a clean facility when you walk in, whether you’re in a clinic, whether you’re in an office setting, whether you’re in a day care, you want that place clean. So I think with the pandemic, people think a lot more about the cleaning service.”