Nearly 14,000 women in the United States were diagnosed with cervical cancer, causing the death of 4,290 people, the American Cancer Society said. January is Cervical Cancer Awareness Month.

However, the disease is virtually preventable with HPV vaccination and appropriate PAP or HPV screening tests. Regular test screenings offer the best chance to have cervical cancer found early when treatment is most successful

Screenings can also prevent most cervical cancers by finding abnormal cell changes (pre-cancer) and treating before cancer develops. Through Missouri’s Show Me Healthy Women Program, the Social Welfare Board’s Westside clinic offers free PAP tests to eligible women.

SMHW will pay for any follow-up treatment. If you do not have insurance or your deductible is too high, call the Social Welfare Board to schedule an appointment at 816-344-5233. Learn more about Missouri’s Breast and Cervical Cancer program at http://health.mo.gov/showmehealthywomen.