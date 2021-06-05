Cleanup at Contrary Creek begins

A group of volunteers kicked off a creek cleanup on Saturday morning.

Contrary Creek flooded in 2020, causing damage to many homes around. This group decided the buildup of branches and debris needs to go. The cleanup was organized by Aaron Armstrong, a community advocate. Since, many neighbors have helped by providing equipment, storage and helping clean up.

The group received assistance from the City of St. Joseph by waving the dumping fee for any debris pulled from the creek and approving road closures at no cost. A square block near Ollmeda Street and S. W. Parker Road has been blocked off as volunteers work Saturdays and Sundays for the next year. Anyone who wants to help with cleanup can meet at that location where the group has set up a tent.

Penny Bascue has helped Armstrong plan the cleanup and said they need more help. And, the cause is more than to just prevent future flooding.

"Today is just starting trying to get the brush that is still up here attached, detached. Pull some trash out, start weed eating and maybe cut smaller stuff down that we can move. Even if you’ve got a couple of hours, even if you’ve got an hour. Even if you come out and volunteer and decide ‘that’s not what I want to do’ that’s fine," she said. "There are people down here that love this creek and love where they live. We just need more people to get involved. And we need more volunteers with chainsaws and gas weed eaters."

The group will meet at the creek at 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. every Saturday for the next year or until the project is complete.