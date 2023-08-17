Hallgrimson

A jury in Clay County Circuit Court Tuesday, Aug. 15, found former Greenwood Police Chief Greg Hallgrimson, 53, guilty of felony domestic assault for abuse of his ex-wife in 2020.

 Submitted photo

CLAY COUNTY — A jury in Clay County Circuit Court Tuesday, Aug. 15, found former Greenwood Police Chief Greg Hallgrimson, 53, guilty of felony domestic assault for abuse of his ex-wife in 2020.

“Because Mr. Hallgrimson was previously convicted in federal court of violating the civil rights of a defendant whom he had assaulted, this case will be subject to judge sentencing. The judge has set the case for a sentencing hearing on Oct. 20,” reads a statement from the Clay County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.