In the article “Ebenezer Ferry carried Pony Express riders and much more” that ran in the May 1 edition of the Weekender there is a necessary clarification.
In April 3, 1860 was the inaugural run of the Pony Express and not the ferry itself. This was wrong in the initial article due to a mistake by the reporter.
