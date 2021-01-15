One of the founders of the Christopher S. “Kit” Bond Science and Technology Incubator will return to lead it again. Dr. Gary Clapp has been named director by the board of directors of Innovation Stockyard, the public-private partnership that operates the incubator on Missouri Western State University’s campus.

“The Incubator board is excited to have Gary working with us again,” said Kevin Speltz, president of Clipper Distributing in St. Joseph and chairman of the Innovation Stockyard Board. “Gary brings a wealth of experience to this role on how to combine scientific and chemistry expertise for theoretical and practical applications. He will work with local companies and startup companies to develop new products, new testing methods and help incorporate different technologies to become more efficient and profitable.”

Clapp served as president and CEO of the Institute for Industrial and Applied Life Sciences from 2006 to 2012 and in that capacity managed the incubator when it opened in 2008. IIALS was renamed Innovation Stockyard in 2015.

“The incubator is an incredible place where ideas can sprout and companies can grow,” Clapp said. “I am excited to be returning to the building and looking forward to integrating all of our efforts into our diverse community.”

Dr. Clapp left IIALS in 2012 to become vice president of technical operations at a pharmaceutical development and manufacturing organization. He returned to Missouri Western in 2015 as associate professor of chemistry and director of workforce development. Earlier this year, he became director of the Center for Service. Dr. Clapp has about 30 years of experience working in private-sector and academic laboratory environments. He has a Bachelor of Science in chemistry/environmental studies/mathematics from Mankato State University in Minnesota and a Ph.D. in chemistry from Oregon State University.