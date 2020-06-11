After nearly three months of sheltering in place, distancing and following safety requirements, St. Joseph will see a complete opening next week.

On Thursday, the St. Joseph City Council met for a weekly work session to discuss the COVID-19 situation in the city. They ultimately decided to allow the current emergency order to expire without amending it or creating new guidelines. One reason for this decision was Gov. Mike Parson “reopening” the state by doing away with requirements on businesses and public gatherings.

“The council has decided to follow the governor’s lead and our order will expire on Monday night, the 15th at 11:59 p.m.,” Mayor Bill McMurray said.

The work session began with another presentation from Dr. Gary Clapp, associate chemistry professor at Missouri Western State University, who has been plotting the virus’ local trajectory for the council. His graphs showed a decline in new cases.

The health and legal departments for St. Joseph presented the council with a recommended plan for relaxing some restrictions, which included raising the number of people allowed in businesses, doing away with face covering requirements and ending the recording of names and phone numbers bars and restaurants. The council debated on the issue for awhile and hoped to see a 50% occupancy limit raised to 75% as a compromise, as some members were not yet ready to see businesses completely reopened.

Ultimately, the majority felt that all of the rules should be left up to the businesses, and not the city government, in order to help the local economy.

“This distancing, it’s killing businesses, it’s killing restaurants and it’s hurting them,” Councilmember Marty Novak said during the meeting. “My question is, what’s the proposal on how long we’re wanting this to perpetuate.”

Councilmember P.J. Kovac, who has been arguing for fewer restrictions for some time, said he does not believe the city should be trying to control local business. He said he has seen many larger stores ignoring the distancing rules anyway, and it will make little difference to drop them.

Not every member was in favor of dropping the order. Councilmembers Brenda Blessing, Brian Myers and Russell Moore wished to follow the health department’s recommendation of opening slowly. Moore brought up that he did not believe it was the right time to allow employees to stop wearing face coverings at bars and taverns.

Myers agreed with Moore on the masks and hoped to see the other health department recommendations approved.

“We need to listen to health professionals. I think the proposals that the health department has make a lot of sense,” Myers said. “We still have new cases every day and we’re not that much lower on hospitalizations than we have been.”

McMurray finally sided with the majority of the members and agreed to declare the order expired next week, though he was reluctant due to continued cases of coronavirus in the area.

“I’m not entirely comfortable with this result, but this is what the group wants so we’ll give it a try, see how it goes,” McMurray said.

The council will continue to meet weekly to track local case numbers and, according to McMurray, could tighten restrictions again if there is a local spike.

The mayor will issue an order “strongly recommending” that locals practice social distancing and take steps to protect themselves and others.