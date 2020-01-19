In 2019, the city of St. Joseph received more than $700,000 from citations given by both the St. Joseph Police Department and the parking enforcement staff.

According to Judy Hovey, associate director of finance and revenue for the city of St. Joseph, 12,948 citations were written by police last year, including ones for traffic violations, property maintenance, animal control and parking.

Fines collected for the city through police citations totaled $647,676 last year, and another $836,155 was sent to the state of Missouri and individuals receiving restitution.

According to Capt. Jeff Wilson with the St. Joseph Police Department, these citations, along with more than 5,928 warning tickets, are meant to deter illegal behavior and remind citizens of basic laws.

“We hope that when there's not a custodial arrest and people are issued summons, that it does serve as a detractor to violating the law and deters people or makes them think about the fact that, ‘Maybe I shouldn't drive 55 miles an hour in a 25-mile-an-hour zone,’” Wilson said.

Though the police department did conduct overnight operations several times in 2019, putting more officers on the street on certain nights, Wilson said he does not believe these nights raised the number of citations given out last year.

“The goals of those operations are to apprehend some of our repeat offenders, violent offenders, subjects that refused to yield to the police and that are stealing vehicles,” Wilson said. “And there's a substantial amount of warning tickets issued and verbal warnings given during those operations to keep on track with the goal of what the operation is, and that's to apprehend the types of offenders that I just mentioned.”

Along with the Police Department, public parking enforcement staff also handed out tickets to drivers last year who overstayed their welcome in parking spots around town. According to Hovey, 6,666 tickets were written by parking enforcement, bringing in $91,546 for the city.