In an early evening press release Wednesday, the City of St. Joseph announced its shortlist to fill its vacant city manager position.

Gary Edwards, the current city manager of Aransas, Texas, Doug Gerber, current deputy city manager of Topeka, Kansas, Thomas Hutka, current director of public works for Broward County, Florida and Jeff Pederson, current city administrator for Flandreau, South Dakota, were named as finalists.

The remaining candidates will take part in a question and answer period open to the public on Friday at 4:30 p.m. According to the news release, the city council will meet "next week" in order to "discuss the interview process."

The question and answer period will be livestreamed on the city's Facebook page. The news release did not address why each candidate was chosen as a finalist, but did include the candidates' education and work background.

St. Joseph Police Chief Chris Connally has been acting as city manager after the departure of former City Manager Bruce Woody.