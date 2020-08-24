The St. Joseph City Council unanimously passed an emergency ordinance at its meeting on Monday that will authorize the city to spend an additional $30,000 on flood relief efforts by providing dumpsters and portable restrooms to South Side St. Joseph.

According to an explanation of the ordinance, the city has already spent $52,000 for the same purposes from the "Cell Phone Program" budget. Monday's authorization will bring the city's total expenditures on the project to $82,000.

"Well, we’re doing what we can do," Mayor Bill McMurray said. "And you know, it's our job as members of the council to to reach out and help our citizens. That's why these dumpsters are important."

Tom Mahoney, the city's interim director of administrative services, said the Cell Phone Program still has $233,627 remaining in its budget.

McMurray said both the state and federal governments have declined to call the South Side flooding, caused by an overflow to Contrary Creek, a disaster. He said that leaves the city with limited options in terms of aide.

"And this just sounds unbelievable, but the official word from (the Missouri State Emergency Management Agency) is this is not a big enough disaster to warrant a declaration," McMurray said. "I called up the governor's office but (the incident) doesn't meet the rules (for a disaster declaration)."

McMurray said the city has already spent approximately $60,000 on dumpsters for South Side while only appropriating $52,000.

"And, you know, certainly we've spent a lot of money we didn't budget here in the city," McMurray said. "Which we should spend."

In a news release, the city noted that on top of the now $82,000 directly spent in aide of South Side, other work has been done to support residents. All told, Madison Davis, a city councilmember, said the city has spent almost $150,000 total from labor and tetanus clinics, alongside other efforts.

McMurray said some homeowners who live in "Zone C" may be eligible for funding from the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development. Those with questions are encouraged to call the mayor's office at 816-271-4640.