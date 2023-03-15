Swatting Case Kansas

Lisa Finch, the mother of Andrew Finch, hugs Lorrie Hernandez, who is holding a portrait of Andrew Finch after the family held a press conference outside City Hall in 2018, in Wichita, Kansas. 

 Associated Press

The city of Wichita on Tuesday approved a $5 million settlement of a lawsuit filed by the family of a man who was shot and killed by a police officer during a hoax call in 2017.

The settlement will go to the two children of 28-year-old Andrew Finch, who was shot by officer Justin Rapp as he stepped out of his house on Dec. 28, 2017, to see why it was surrounded by police.

Tags

