The St. Joseph City Council approved a resolution for a pay plan for the bargaining unit members of the Fraternal Order of Police, Lodge Number 3, and the International Association of Firefighters, Local 77.

However, the pay plan is not currently funded. This resolution states “the City Council seeks to express its support for adoption of the plan when funds are available or when a new funding source is identified and approved.”

“The idea was to get this resolution supporting the infrastructure in place, so that when it can be funded, we don't have to go back on the infrastructure, we can start funding those things,” said Chris Connally, the interim city manager and the St. Joseph Police Chief.

The resolution was approved six to two, with council members Gary Roach and Marty Novak being the two nays.

“I have never heard of someone commit to something, hoping to come up with the money,” councilmember P.J. Kovac said. “It’s really going to hamstring the new city manager, and he’s going to have a rough relationship with the police and fire if he doesn’t produce the money.”

Possible sources of new funds include an internet sales tax for online purchases, increase to the public safety tax, imposition of a fire tax or a “different significant funding source.”

When funds become available, Fraternal Order of Police members of the bargaining unit would receive a 3% increase in his or her hourly wage rate on an annual basis until reaching the maximum salary applicable to the member’s pay grade.

In addition to the 3% annual increases, each member who has completed three years of service at the time the pay plan is implemented would receive decompression increases of 3.5% the first year, 2.5% second year and 1.5% the third year.

“For years we've been asking for a pay plan to be implemented to stay comparable with other cities, like Kansas City,” said Brad Kerns, the president of the Fraternital Order of Police, Lodge Number 3. “With St. Louis and Kansas City lifting the residency requirements at some point, it's making it very difficult for us to keep qualified and trained officers here.”

In 2018, the city implemented the first phase of a pay plan proposed by the International Association of Firefighters, Local 77. The second phase of the pay plan, approved Tuesday, would increase base salaries by about $2,000 and add an annual cost of living adjustment and longevity pay.

These pay increases won’t go into effect until there is approved funding, which will occur at a later date. The City Council only voted on their support and structure of the pay plans.

According to Connally, it’s been over two years since most city employees received a pay raise.

“Like any other employer, we want to take care of our employees,” Connally said. “This is part of the process that we could accomplish now.”