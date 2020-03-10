Ordinances

Passed

A Bill sponsored by Councilmember Novak authorizing the execution of an Agreement for Services with the County of Buchanan for the provision of City Communication Center Services for dispatch of county personnel in the amount of $422,734.08 for a one-year term beginning Jan. 1, 2020.

A Bill sponsored by Councilmember O’Dell authorizing an amendment to the 2011 Transient Guest Tax Program budget in the General Fund and execution of a funding agreement with Catfish Chasers Tournament Series LLC both in the amount of $15,000 to provide funds to support the 5th Annual St. Joseph Catfish Tournament.

A Bill sponsored by Councilmember Davis authorizing the execution and submission of the Federal Transit Administration Year 2021 Section 5307 Grant to provide transit operating assistance in the approximate amount of $1,640,299.

A Bill sponsored by Councilmember Kovac authorizing an amendment to the General Fund, Parks Designated Funds Program budget and acceptance of a donation from Midland Empire Sports Association both in the amount of $40,000 to be used for improvements at Drake Field/South Park Complex.

A Bill sponsored by Councilmember Roach authorizing an amendment to the General Fund 2011 Transient Guest Tax Program budget, the execution of a Lump Sum Contract with Lewis Backhoe & Excavating and the issuance of purchase orders toward said contract for the Riverfront Sanitary Sewer Improvements Project all in the amount of $54,289.19.

Introduced

A Bill sponsored by Councilmember Myers authorizing an amendment to the General Fund budget to transfer the amount of $40,000 from the Vacant Structure Stabilization/Demolition Program to the Land Bank Program to provide funds to acquire property administered by the Land Bank Board and authorizing the city manager to issue payment.

A Bill sponsored by Councilmember Kovac authorizing the execution of a Concession and Facility License Agreement with Pony Express Baseball Inc. in the amount of $500 for PEB to operate concessions and associated areas at Eagles Field and Hyde Park Complex for the 2020 PEB season.

A Bill sponsored by Councilmember Kovac authorizing execution of an agreement with Pony Express Baseball Inc. for the operation of United States Specialty Sports Association sanctioned or other approved league play and tournaments promoting the advancement of boys baseball at baseball facilities throughout St. Joseph for a term of three years.

A Bill sponsored by Councilmember Kovac authorizing an agreement with the St. Joseph Umpires and Scorekeepers Association to provide officiating services for all parks, recreation and civic facilities softball leagues in an amount not to exceed $30,000.

A Bill sponsored by Councilmember Kovac authorizing execution of an agreement with Midland Empire Sports Association for the operation of Amateur Softball Association sanctioned or other approved league play and tournaments promoting the advancement of girls’ softball at Drake Softball Complex for a term of three years.

A Bill sponsored by Mayor McMurray authorizing execution of a Finalization of Employment Agreement with J. Bruce Woody establishing terms for the completion of an employment agreement under which Woody serves as city manager.

A Bill sponsored by Councilmember Moore authorizing an amendment to the General Fund Fire and Health Departments budgets and the Capital Projects Fund budget in the amount of $46,435 to provide funds for the Energy Savings Program.

A Bill sponsored by Councilmember Davis authorizing an amendment to the budget to transfer funds from the Capital Projects Fund to the Aviation Fund and execution of Aviation Project Consultant Supplemental Agreement Number 2 with Jviation Inc., both in the amount of $21,113 for the barrel hangar area rehabilitation to Rosecrans Memorial Airport.

A Bill sponsored by Councilmember Davis authorizing execution of a Transportation Consolidated Planning Grant Agreement with the Kansas Department of Transportation in the amount of $3,520 with the City contributing matching funds in the amount of $704, to assist in Metropolitan Planning Organization transportation planning activities within the St. Joseph urbanized area.

A Bill sponsored by Councilmember Roach authorizing the execution of a Master Agreement for On-Call Maintenance services with Environmental Works Inc. for the sanitary and stormwater collection system and wastewater treatment facilities.

Withdrawn

A Bill sponsored by Councilmember Myers amending Chapter 18, titled “Human Rights,” of the City Code of Ordinances to modify Section 18-1, “Purposes of Chapter,” and Section 18-101, “Definitions,” and enact a new Section 18-2 titled “Conversion therapy of minors prohibited,” to prohibit the practice of conversion therapy for minors under the age of eighteen. (Will be placed back on the agenda in four weeks.)

SPECIAL RECOGNITIONS

None.

EMERGENCY BILLS

None.

PUBLIC HEARING

None.

RESOLUTIONS

Passed

A Resolution authorizing the execution of a grant agreement with St. Joseph Habitat for Humanity in the amount of $90,000 in FY 2019/2020 Home Investment Partnerships funds to construct a single-family home at 701 Powell St.

A Resolution authorizing execution of Change Order No. 1 to the Consultant/Services Agreement with Environmental Works Inc. for the cleaning of, and sludge removal for the #2 digester tank at the Water Protection facility in an amount not to exceed $52,000.

A Resolution approving a purchase order for the emergency engine overhaul on the CAT D8T from Foley Equipment Co. in the amount of $56,495.

A Resolution authorizing the issuance of Work Order Number 43101-07 in an amount not to exceed $2,526,818.77 for the cured-in-place pipe lining of gravity sewers and the epoxy reconstruction of manholes for the Riverside Sewer System Evaluation Survey Project, utilizing the Master Agreement with SAK Construction LLC.

A Resolution authorizing the submission and execution of the Federal Transit Administration Certifications and Assurances for Federal Fiscal Year 2020.

A Resolution authorizing execution of a contract with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services to provide HIV prevention projects in the amount of $57,478.

Postponed

A Resolution authorizing the execution of a Housing Rehabilitation Contract with Superior Exteriors of Northwest Missouri LLC (contractor) for a housing rehabilitation project at 2811 Olive St. for a total amount not to exceed $68,590. (Two weeks.)

NOMINATIONS

Councilmember Blessing nominates Charles “Chuck” Medley, 402 S. 12th St., to serve as a member of the Landmark Commission for a term expiring Feb. 22, 2022; he is filling a vacancy on the commission.

Councilmember Novak nominates Carole Dunn, 2310 Edmond St., to serve as a member of the Community Police Advisory Committee for a term expiring March 17, 2023; she is replacing Jill Ann Miller whose term expires March 17, 2020.

Councilmember Myers nominates Michael Olinger, 513 Francis St., to serve as a member of the Downtown Review Board for a term expiring March 9, 2023; he is filling a vacancy on the board.