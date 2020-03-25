Ordinances

Passed

A Bill sponsored by Councilmember Myers authorizing an amendment to the General Fund budget to transfer the amount of $40,000 from the Vacant Structure Stabilization/Demolition Program to the Land Bank Program to provide funds to acquire property administered by the Land Bank Board and authorizing the city manager to issue payment.

A Bill sponsored by Councilmember Moore authorizing an amendment to the General Fund Fire and Health Departments budgets and the Capital Projects Fund budget in the amount of $46,435 to provide funds for the Energy Savings Program.

A Bill sponsored by Councilmember Kovac authorizing the execution of a Concession and Facility License Agreement with Pony Express Baseball Inc. (PEB) in the amount of $500 for PEB to operate concessions and associated areas at Eagles Field and Hyde Park Complex for the 2020 PEB season.

A Bill sponsored by Councilmember Kovac authorizing execution of an agreement with Pony Express Baseball Inc. for the operation of United States Specialty Sports Association sanctioned or other approved league play and tournaments promoting the advancement of boys baseball at baseball facilities throughout St. Joseph for a term of three years.

A Bill sponsored by Councilmember Kovac authorizing an agreement with the St. Joseph Umpires and Scorekeepers Association to provide officiating services for all parks, recreation and civic facilities softball leagues in an amount not to exceed $30,000.

A Bill sponsored by Councilmember Kovac authorizing execution of an agreement with Midland Empire Sports Association for the operation of Amateur Softball Association sanctioned or other approved league play and tournaments promoting the advancement of girls’ softball at Drake Softball Complex for a term of three years.

A Bill sponsored by Mayor McMurray authorizing execution of a Finalization of Employment Agreement with J. Bruce Woody establishing terms for the completion of an employment agreement under which Woody serves as city manager.

A Bill sponsored by Councilmember Davis authorizing an amendment to the budget to transfer funds from the Capital Projects Fund to the Aviation Fund and execution of Aviation Project Consultant Supplemental Agreement Number 2 with Jviation Inc., both in the amount of $21,113 for the barrel hangar area rehabilitation to Rosecrans Memorial Airport.

A Bill sponsored by Councilmember Davis authorizing execution of a Transportation Consolidated Planning Grant Agreement with the Kansas Department of Transportation in the amount of $3,520 with the city contributing matching funds in the amount of $704, to assist in Metropolitan Planning Organization transportation planning activities within the St. Joseph urbanized area.

A Bill sponsored by Councilmember Roach authorizing the execution of a Master Agreement for On-Call Maintenance services with Environmental Works Inc., for the sanitary and stormwater collection system and wastewater treatment facilities.

Introduced

A Bill sponsored by Mayor McMurray authorizing an amendment to Sections 31-075, 31-130, and 31-179 of the Code of Ordinances to remove the Landmark Review Board, modify the appeals process for Historic Preservation Certificates of Appropriateness to require appeals to be submitted to the City Council and reorganize Section 31-179 to improve clarity.

A Bill sponsored by Councilmember O’Dell authorizing an amendment to Section 31-114, Section 31-115, Section 31-116, and Section 31-150 of Chapter 31 “Zoning” of the Code of Ordinances to clarify sign code language.

A Bill sponsored by Councilmember O’Dell redistricting the property located at 4821 S. 22nd St. from R-1A, Single Family Residential District to C-3, Commercial District, as requested by Joann Cobb.

A Bill sponsored by Councilmember O’Dell redistricting the property located at 301 Middleton St. from R-2, Two Family Residential District to C-2, Downtown Business District, as requested by Hans Thomas.

A Bill sponsored by Mayor McMurray appointing Christopher Connally as Interim city manager of the city of St. Joseph, for the period commencing April 24, 2020, at 5 p.m. until such time as an employment contract with a new city manager has been executed and becomes effective.

A Bill sponsored by Councilmember Davis authorizing a Master Agreement for Professional Services with Jviation Inc., to provide engineering services for Rosecrans Memorial Airport projects.

A Bill sponsored by Councilmember Myers authorizing an amendment to the budget to transfer the amount of $294,000 from the Special Allocation Fund to the Water Protection Fund and $20,000 to the Gaming Initiatives Fund for reimbursable TIF (Tax Increment Financing) costs in the total amount of $314,000 associated with the Greystone Subdivision.

A Bill sponsored by Councilmember Roach authorizing the execution of Change Order 2R with Super Excavator’s Inc., and an amendment to the Water Protection Fund, Sewer Improvements Program budget all in the amount of $150,000.00 for additional work related to the Blacksnake Creek Stormwater Separation Improvement Project.

SPECIAL RECOGNITIONS

None.

EMERGENCY BILLS

An Emergency Bill sponsored by Councilmember Novak amending Chapter 20, titled “Offenses and Miscellaneous Provisions” of the Code of Ordinances to enact a new Section 20-286 titled “Price Gouging.” (Passed unanimously)

PUBLIC HEARING

None.

RESOLUTIONS

Passed

A Resolution authorizing the execution of a Housing Rehabilitation Contract with Gary G. Whitten and Rosemary Whitten, a married couple, (owners) and Superior Exteriors of Northwest Missouri LLC (contractor) for a housing rehabilitation project at 1915 N. Fourth St. for a total amount not to exceed $39,369.

A Resolution authorizing the execution of a Housing Rehabilitation Contract with Tina J. Taylor, a single person, (owner) and Superior Exteriors of Northwest Missouri LLC (contractor) for a housing rehabilitation project at 2622 S. 18th St. for a total amount not to exceed $32,056.

A Resolution authorizing the execution of a Lump Sum Contract with R. Sprague Contracting in a total amount not to exceed $60,800 for Storm Pipe Replacement at three locations.

A Resolution approving an increase to an existing purchase order for emergency repair of a motor and clutch assembly for the Water Protection Intermediate Pumping Station by JCI Industries Inc., in the amount of $32,250.

A Resolution authorizing a nine-year Conditional Lease Agreement, subject to annual appropriation, with Caterpillar Financial Services in the amount of $32,791.28 per year for one Caterpillar 140AWD motor grader for the Landfill with the option to pay a lump sum at the end of the lease to own the equipment.

A Resolution authorizing a five-year Conditional Lease Agreement, subject to annual appropriation, with Caterpillar Financial Services in the amount of $37,542.86 per year for one Caterpillar 326F hydraulic excavator for the Landfill with the option to pay a lump sum at the end of the lease to own the equipment.

A Resolution authorizing the purchase of one 2020 Dodge Durango SUV from Randy Reed Jeep Ram for the amount of $29,589 for the Health Department.

NOMINATIONS

Councilmember Roach nominates Isobel McGowan, 809 Hall St., to serve as a member of the Administrative Violation Review Board for a term expiring April 29, 2023; she is filling a vacancy on the board.