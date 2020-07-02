Ordinances

Passed

A Bill sponsored by Councilmember Moore amending Section 4-18 “Server license” of Chapter 4 “Alcoholic Beverages” of the Code of Ordinances to allow server license training to be completed online within the first 30 days of employment.

A Bill sponsored by Mayor McMurray authorizing execution of a Management Agreement with St. Joseph Museums Inc. to extend the contract for management of the Wyeth-Tootle Mansion for three years under amended terms.

A Bill sponsored by Councilmember Moore authorizing an amendment to the Public Health Department budget in the General Fund to appropriate CARES Act/COVID-19 grant funds in the amount of $192,947 to hire temporary staff from IMKO to complete case and contact calls as a response to the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

A Bill sponsored by Councilmember Blessing adopting the annual revisions to the city’s Personnel Manual, which sets forth the policies and procedures pertaining to employees of the city of St. Joseph.

Introduced

A Bill sponsored by Councilmember Roach authorizing an amendment to the Landfill Fund budget and the purchase of sand from Holiday Sand & Gravel Co. to construct the leachate drainage layer in Area 3, Stage 7A at the St. Joseph Sanitary Landfill all in an amount not to exceed $117,160.

A Bill sponsored by Councilmember Davis authorizing execution of Change Order No. 1 to the Missouri Air National Guard Box Culvert Extension Contract with M-Con LLC, for box culvert design modifications and extension of contract completion time and an amendment to the Aviation Fund budget all in an amount not to exceed $50,775.

A Bill sponsored by Councilmember Myers authorizing execution of a Lease Agreement – Downtown Concessions with Dillon Cox for use and management of the concession facility located at Seventh and Felix streets.

SPECIAL RECOGNITIONS

Proclamation — Parks and Recreation Month

EMERGENCY BILLS

An Emergency Bill sponsored by Mayor McMurray amending Section 24-12 titled “Burning solid waste” of Chapter 24 of the Code of Ordinances to allow the City Council to establish additional open burning periods by ordinance or resolution. (Passed)

PUBLIC HEARING

None.

RESOLUTIONS

Passed

A Resolution authorizing execution of a contract with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services in the amount of $59,769 to provide activities related to Public Health Emergency Preparedness.

A Resolution authorizing the execution of a three-year contract with SumnerOne to provide copier rental services for the city of St. Joseph, with an option to extend said contract for two, additional one-year periods.

A Resolution authorizing execution of an agreement with Veteran Janitorial in a total amount of $17,997 for janitorial services at the St. Joseph Mass Transit Facilities.

A Resolution authorizing a four-year renewal of the Lease Agreement for Phil Welch Stadium within St. Joseph, Missouri Park System with Wood Bat Baseball Inc. for the purpose of leasing Phil Welch Stadium for use by the St. Joseph Mustangs.

A Resolution authorizing execution of a Memorandum of Understanding with Beyond Interpreting to provide sign language interpretation services for individuals who are deaf, hard of hearing and Deafblind.

A Resolution authorizing the offering for sale of not to exceed $6,000,000 principal amount of General Obligation Bonds, Series 2020, of the city of St. Joseph.

A Resolution sponsored by Mayor McMurray authorizing open burning in accordance with the requirements stated in Section 24-12 of the Code of Ordinances through the month of July 2020.

NOMINATIONS

Mayor McMurray nominates Marc Jacobs, 2611 Renick St., to serve as a member of the Tourism Commission for a term expiring June 29, 2023; he is replacing Benjamin Fliegel, whose term has expired.

Mayor McMurray nominates Dr. Michael Cadden, 2030 Lovers Lane, to serve as a member of the Library Board for a term expiring June 30, 2023; he is being reappointed.

Mayor McMurray nominates Dr. Elizabeth Latosi-Sawin, 2203 Goff Ave., to serve as a member of the Library Board for a term expiring June 30, 2023; she is being reappointed.

Mayor McMurray nominates Rev. Brian Kirk, 3501 Beck Road, to serve as a member of the Library Board for a term expiring June 30, 2023; he is being reappointed.

Councilmember O’Dell nominates Ronnie Swope, 6940 S.E. Ajax Road, to serve as a member of the Plumber’s Examining and Appeals Board for a term expiring June 29, 2025; he is filling a vacancy on the board.