Ordinances

Passed

A Bill sponsored by Mayor McMurray amending Section 2-37 titled ?Regular meetings? of Chapter 2, titled “Administrative code” of the Code of Ordinances to establish 5:30 p.m. as the time at which regular City Council meetings occur every other Monday.

A Bill sponsored by Councilmember Roach authorizing an amendment to the Landfill Fund budget and the execution of a contract with Global Containment Solutions LLC, to construct the synthetic liner portion of Area 3, Stage 7A at the St. Joseph Sanitary Landfill all in the amount of $576,673.25.

A Bill sponsored by Councilmember Roach to commit to the Missouri Department of Natural Resources a total Financial Assurance Instrument amount of $15,727,620 for closure and post-closure costs for the St. Joseph Sanitary Landfill Permit Number 102104 which includes the free property.

A Bill sponsored by Councilmember Davis authorizing the execution of Amendment Number Three to a State Block Grant Agreement with the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission to extend the project time period to allow for the completion and reimbursement of all eligible professional services performed beyond the time period in the original grant for the Perimeter Fence Project at Rosecrans Memorial Airport.

A Bill sponsored by Councilmember Novak authorizing the submittal of the Community Partnership Strategy and Consolidated Plan, 2020-2024, and the First Year Annual Plan for the use of FY2020/2021 Community Development Block Grant and HOME Program funds to the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

A Bill sponsored by Mayor McMurray authorizing execution of a Contractor/Services Agreement with Plante & Moran PLLC for management assessment services in the amount of $49,500.

A Bill sponsored by Councilmember Davis authorizing execution of a Franchise Agreement for Water Distribution Facilities with Public Water Supply District #1 of Buchanan County, Missouri.

Introduced

A Bill sponsored by Councilmember Moore amending Chapter 2 titled “Administrative Code” of the Code of Ordinances by repealing Division 25 titled “Fire & Emergency Services Advisory Board.”

A Bill sponsored by Councilmember Moore authorizing an amendment to the Capital Projects Fund budget in the amount of $612,000 and the purchase of one pumper truck and one rescue truck from Danko Emergency Equipment Co. for the amount of $612,000.

A Bill sponsored by Councilmember Blessing adopting the annual revisions to the city’s Personnel Manual, which sets forth the policies and procedures pertaining to employees of the city of St. Joseph, Missouri.

A Bill sponsored by Councilmember Kovac authorizing execution of a Lease Agreement – Downtown Concessions with St. Joseph Downtown Association for use and management of the concession facility located at Seventh and Felix streets.

A Bill sponsored by Councilmember Davis authorizing an amendment to the Streets Maintenance Fund budget in the amount of $79,905.00 and the purchase of one rubber tracked excavator (Takeuchi TB290) from United Rentals (North America) Inc. to be used by the SIM&R Division.

A Bill sponsored by Councilmember Davis authorizing an amendment to the General Fund budget and the execution of a Lump Sum Contract with Environmental Works Inc., all in the amount of $33,500 for the removal of the underground fuel storage tanks located at City Yards.

A Bill sponsored by Councilmember Myers adopting the Fiscal Year 2020-2021 budget for the city of St. Joseph,as set forth in Exhibits “A” and “B.”

SPECIAL RECOGNITIONSNone.

EMERGENCY BILLSAn Emergency Bill sponsored by Councilmember Novak authorizing an amendment to the St. Joseph Partnership Strategy and Consolidated Plan for 2015-2020 and Annual Plan for the use of Fiscal Year 2019/2020 Community Development Block Grant CARES Act funds and HOME Investment Partnerships Program funds and an amendment to the Community Development Block Grant Fund budget to include CARES Act funds in the amount of $936,740.00. (Passed)

PUBLIC HEARINGA public hearing on the proposed budget for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2020,

A public hearing on the proposed FY2020/21 Capital Program and Five-Year Capital Improvement Program for Fiscal Years 2021/2022 — 2025/2026.

RESOLUTIONS

Passed

A Resolution authorizing the filing of an application with the Bureau of Justice for a Bulletproof Vest Partnership Grant in the amount of $14,586 for use by the St. Joseph Police Department.

A Resolution authorizing the issuance of a purchase order in an amount not to exceed $106,032 for the repair of a flood-damaged section of roadway located at the 2700 block of Jersey Street utilizing the Master Agreement with Sprague Excavating Company Inc.

A Resolution authorizing the execution of a Lump Sum Contract with Lawhon Construction Co. for the Hyde Park Splash Park Project in the amount of $1,535,000.

A Resolution authorizing renewal of the bond and excess insurance policy with Safety National Casualty Corporation through Thomas McGee L.C. to comply with the Division of Workers’ Compensation requirement for a self-insured Workers’ Compensation Program.

A Resolution sponsored by Councilmember Davis authorizing the execution of a Unit Price Contract with Herzog Contracting Corp. in a total amount not to exceed $3,920,000 for the Annual Asphalt Street Resurfacing Program.

A Resolution authorizing the issuance of purchase orders in an amount not to exceed $102,959 for concrete street repairs using the Master Agreement with Auxier Construction Co.

NOMINATIONSCouncilmember Roach nominates Mary Kottenstette, 208 N. 19th St., to serve as a member of the Administrative Violation Review Board for a term expiring April 29, 2025; she is being reappointed.

Councilmember Kovac nominates Annette Lanham, 6509 Brown St., to serve as a member of the Parks and Recreation Board for a term expiring Feb. 3, 2024; she is filling a vacancy on the board.

Mayor McMurray nominates Matthew Robertson, 4810 Aegean Terrace, to serve as a member of the Tourism Commission for a term expiring March 13, 2023; he is being reappointed.

Filed 5/22/20: Councilmember Blessing nominates Amanda Hutchison, 604 N. Noyes Blvd., to serve as a member of the Landmark Commission for a term expiring Oct. 27, 2020; she is filling a vacancy on the commission.