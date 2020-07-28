Ordinances

Passed

A Bill sponsored by Councilmember Roach authorizing execution of a Use Agreement with Bishop LeBlond High School for the use of various athletic facilities for a term of three years.

A Bill sponsored by Councilmember Davis authorizing the acceptance of a proposal from U.S. Bank for investment management and custodial trustee services for Mass Transit Defined Benefit Pension Plans, for a period of three years in the total amount of $10,000 per year.

A Bill sponsored by Councilmember Roach authorizing the issuance of Special Obligation Refunding and Improvement Bonds (Sewerage System Project), Series 2020, in the aggregate principal amount of not to exceed $33,000,000, prescribing the form and details of said bonds and the covenants and agreements to provide for the payment and security thereof; and authorizing certain actions and documents and prescribing other matters relating thereto.

Introduced

A Bill sponsored by Mayor McMurray amending Article V “Boards and Commissions” of Chapter 2 “Administrative Code,” of the Code of Ordinances by repealing Division 20 titled “Downtown Economic Stimulus Authority of St. Joseph, Missouri.”

A Bill sponsored by Councilmember Kovac authorizing execution of a Use Agreement with the St. Joseph School District for the use of various athletic facilities for a term of three years.

A Bill sponsored by Councilmember Davis amending Section 28-1588 of the Code of Ordinances entitled “One-way streets” to provide for two-way traffic on Third Street, from Faraon Street to Jules Street.

A Bill sponsored by Councilmember Novak authorizing an amendment to the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) budget in the amount of $936,740 to roll forward unspent CDBG CARES Act grant funding from the prior Fiscal Year.

A Bill sponsored by Mayor McMurray authorizing the issuance of General Obligation Bonds, Series 2020, in the aggregate principal amount of not to exceed $6,000,000, of the city of St. Joseph, Missouri; prescribing the form and details of said bonds; providing for the levy and collection of an annual tax for the purpose of paying the principal of and interest on said bonds as they become due; and authorizing certain other documents and actions in connection therewith.

SPECIAL RECOGNITIONS

None

EMERGENCY BILLS

An emergency ordinance authorizing an amendment to the Cell Phone Program Budget in the amount of $22,000 to provide debris removal, transportation assistance and portable restroom facilities mitigate the effect of the Contrary Creek flood; authorizing the waiver of tipping fees and dumpster pavement fees associated with cleanup of flood damage; and authorizing the payment of certain public transportation fees for those affected by the flood. (Passed)

PUBLIC HEARING

None.

RESOLUTIONS

Passed

A Resolution authorizing execution of a Memorandum of Understanding with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services to provide vital records services.

A Resolution renewing a Cooperative Agreement with Colony Hills Fire Protection District for fire protection services for an additional one-year.

A Resolution renewing a Cooperative Agreement with Maxwell Heights Fire Protection District for fire protection services for an additional one-year.

A Resolution renewing a Cooperative Agreement with Lake Contrary Fire Protection District for fire protection services for an additional one-year term.

A Resolution sponsored by Mayor McMurray canceling the regularly scheduled meeting of the St. Joseph City Council on December 28, 2020 at 5:30 p.m.

A Resolution authorizing the citizens of St. Joseph, Missouri, to have a garage sale without purchasing a $5 permit from Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, through Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020.

A Resolution to contract for household hazardous waste disposal services for two city sponsored annual collection events during FY 2020-2021 from Heritage Environmental Services in a total amount not to exceed $80,000.

A Resolution authorizing the execution of Work Order Number GGA21-01 with Goldberg Group Architects P.C., in the amount of $77,250 for architectural services for the exterior renovations of the Wyeth-Tootle Mansion Project utilizing the Master Agreement with Goldberg Group Architects P.C.

A Resolution authorizing execution of an amendment to the Financial Services Agreement with Piper Sandler & Co. to add the Special Obligation Refunding and Improvement Bonds, Series 2020 to the existing Financial Services Agreement at a cost of $50,000.

NOMINATIONS

Mayor McMurray nominates Hannah Kleopfer, 726 S. 19th St., to serve as a member of the Library Board for a term expiring June 30, 2022; she is filling a vacancy on the board.

Councilmember Myers nominates Sara C. Markt, 12 Stonecrest, to serve as a member of the Downtown Review Board for a term expiring July 27, 2023; she is filling a vacancy on the board.

Councilmember Blessing nominates Janie Obermier, 328 Ohio St., to serve as a member of the Senior Citizen Foundation Inc. Board for a term expiring July 27, 2023; she is filling a vacancy on the board.

Councilmember Blessing nominates Eugene (Gene) Egbert, 2312 Bent Tree Court, to serve as a member of the Senior Citizen Foundation Inc. Board for a term expiring July 28, 2023; he is replacing Michael Maguire, whose term expires June 28, 2020.

Councilmember Blessing nominates John Rodgers, 1625 S. 20th St., to serve as a member of the Landmark Commission for a term expiring Feb. 22, 2022; he is filling a vacancy on the commission.

Mayor McMurray nominates Tara Horn, 3803 Churchill Court, to serve as a member of the Land Bank Board for a term expiring Aug. 26, 2024; she is being reappointed.

Mayor McMurray nominates John Reese, 4605 Brookwood Terrace, to serve as a member of the Tax Increment Financing Commission for a term expiring Aug. 15, 2024; he is being reappointed.

Mayor McMurray nominates Pastor Timothy Doyle, 4706 Stonecrest Terrace, to serve as a member of the Tax Increment Financing Commission for a term expiring Aug. 15, 2024; he is replacing Scottie K. Burnham, Jr., whose term expires on Aug. 15, 2020.

Councilmember Kovac nominates Scott Nelson, 3015 Ashland Ave., to serve as a member of the Parks and Recreation Board for a term expiring July 27, 2025; he is replacing Jerry Wilkerson, whose term has expired.

Councilmember Kovac nominates Kenton Randolph, 3115 N. 35th St., to serve as a member of the Americans with Disabilities Act Compliance Board for a term expiring Nov. 7, 2021; he is filling a vacancy on the board.