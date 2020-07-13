Ordinances

Passed

A Bill sponsored by Councilmember Roach authorizing an amendment to the Landfill Fund budget and the purchase of sand from Holiday Sand & Gravel Co. to construct the leachate drainage layer in Area 3, Stage 7A at the St. Joseph Sanitary Landfill all in an amount not to exceed $117,160.

A Bill sponsored by Councilmember Davis authorizing execution of Change Order No. 1 to the Missouri Air National Guard Box Culvert Extension Contract with M-Con LLC, for box culvert design modifications and extension of contract completion time and an amendment to the Aviation Fund budget all in an amount not to exceed $50,775.

A Bill sponsored by Councilmember Myers authorizing execution of a Lease Agreement – Downtown Concessions with Dillon Cox for use and management of the concession facility located at Seventh and Felix streets.

Introduced

A Bill sponsored by Councilmember Roach authorizing execution of a Use Agreement with Bishop LeBlond High School for the use of various athletic facilities for a term of three years.

A Bill sponsored by Councilmember Davis authorizing the acceptance of a proposal from U.S. Bank for investment management and custodial trustee services for Mass Transit Defined Benefit Pension Plans, for a period of three years in the total amount of $10,000 per year.

SPECIAL RECOGNITIONS

Larry Buck

EMERGENCY BILLS

None.

PUBLIC HEARING

None.

RESOLUTIONS

Passed

A Resolution authorizing the execution of a contract with the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce for economic development services for the total sum of $169,000.

A Resolution authorizing the renewal of the agreement with the St. Joseph School District for the use of Noyes Complex ball field for an additional one-year term.

A Resolution approving the appointment of three board members to the American Electric Lofts Community Improvement District.

A Resolution authorizing execution of a contract with Action Electric Corp. for the Whitehead Pump Station electrical reliability improvements in the amount of $146,455.

A Resolution expressing the City Council’s support of an application for a St. Joseph Missouri Main Street – Community Empowerment Grant to provide technical assistance toward Downtown development.

Failed

A Resolution sponsored by Councilmember Davis stating the City Council’s interpretation of Section 3.6(B), titled Forfeiture of Office, of the Charter of the City of St. Joseph, as such section was amended by approval of the voters on June 2, 2020. (Amendment to the charter regarding City Council members attendance will go into effect January 2021)