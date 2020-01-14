ORDINANCES

Passed

A Bill sponsored by Councilmember Moore authorizing an amendment to the Police Department budget in the General Fund to allocate insurance proceeds received in the amount of $6,641 for damage to a patrol vehicle.

A Bill sponsored by Councilmember Moore authorizing an amendment to the Police Department budget in the General Fund to appropriate the amount of $10,482 from fund balance to be used to purchase Windows Server and Windows Sequel Server licenses for the Police Department.

A Bill sponsored by Councilmember Davis authorizing the submission and execution of three Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission Section 5310 Capital Assistance Grant Agreements for ADA Accessible Bus Stop Improvements, ADA Accessible door mechanisms, real time customer information system application, and authorizing the submission and execution of a Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission Section 5310 Operating Assistance Grant Agreement for expanded weekend services all in a total amount not to exceed $520,123.

Introduced

A Bill sponsored by Councilmember Roach amending Chapter 28, Article VI, “Vehicle towing and tow trucks,” of the Code of Ordinances to enact a new Section 28-264 titled “Obstructing water meters and water supply valves,” prohibiting parking vehicles or placing other obstructions over water supply meters and valves and authorizing such vehicles to be towed.

A Bill sponsored by Councilmember Davis authorizing the execution of Amendment Number Two to a State Block Grant Agreement with the Missouri Highway and Transportation Commission to extend the project time period to allow for completion of work for the Apron and Barrel Hangar Rehabilitation Project at Rosecrans Memorial Airport.

A Bill sponsored by Councilmember Davis authorizing an amendment to the Aviation Fund budget in the amount of $44,537 and the execution of an Airport Aid Agreement with the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission to provide financial assistance for an Airport Business Plan for Rosecrans Memorial Airport.

A Bill sponsored by Councilmember Davis authorizing an amendment to the budget to transfer the amount of $20,114 from the Capital Projects Fund to the Aviation Fund and the execution of Change Order Number Three with Midwest Heavy Construction LLC, in the amount of $20,113.52 for changes to the contract for the Apron Reconstruction and Barrel Hangar Pavement Rehabilitation Project at Rosecrans Memorial Airport.

A Bill sponsored by Councilmembers Davis and Roach accepting a Deed of Gift for constructed street, sanitary sewer and storm sewer infrastructure located in Greystone Subdivision Plat 8 from Greystone Partners Land Development LLC.

A Bill sponsored by Councilmember Davis authorizing the execution of a Consultant Agreement with Jviation Inc., in an amount not to exceed $149,486.06 for assisting Rosecrans Memorial Airport in developing an Airport Business Plan.

A Bill (#642-18) sponsored by Councilmember Novak authorizing an amendment to the General Fund Vacant Structure Stabilization Program budget to roll over unspent funds in the amount of $50,000 to be used for demolition and stabilization projects.

A Bill calling for a bond election concurrently with the municipal election in the city of St. Joseph, Missouri, on the question whether to issue general obligation bonds in the principal amount of $20,000,000; designating the election date of April 7, 2020; and authorizing and directing the city clerk to notify the election authority of said election.

SPECIAL RECOGNITIONS

None.

EMERGENCY BILLS

An Emergency Bill sponsored by Mayor McMurray amending Chapter 17 “Health and Sanitation” and Chapter 20 “Offices and Miscellaneous Provisions” of the Code of Ordinances to change the age of those purchasing tobacco products from 18 years of age to 21 years of age and to adopt restrictions against sale of electronic cigarettes to individuals who are under 21 years of age. (Passed)

PUBLIC HEARING

Passed

A Bill sponsored by Councilmember O’Dell redistricting the property located at 1112 N. 26th St. from R-1A, Single Family Residential District to C-3, Commercial District as requested by Steven Craig.

RESOLUTIONS

Passed

A Resolution establishing a Citizens Public Service Activities Committee for Fiscal Year 2020/2021.

A Resolution authorizing the execution of a Sanitary Sewer Reimbursement Agreement with St. Joseph Missouri I LLC in an amount not to exceed $273,229.09 for a Sanitary Sewer Line Extension Project at 5002 Gene Field Road to upgrade sanitary sewers serving the area.

A Resolution authorizing the issuance of Work Order Number SPR20-04 in an amount not to exceed $331,010 for the replacement of manholes for the Riverside SSES Project utilizing the Master Agreement with Sprague Excavating Co., Inc.

NOMINATIONS

Councilmember Kovac nominates Gregg (Lynn) Mrkvicka, 2712 Patee St., to serve as a member of the Tree Board for a term expiring Jan. 3, 2023; he is being reappointed.

Councilmember Kovac nominates Mechelle Cox, 3119 Lafayette St., to serve as a member of the Tree Board for a term expiring Jan. 13, 2023; she is replacing Douglas Stanton, whose term expired on Jan. 3, 2020.

Councilmember Kovac nominates Faith Williams, 2306 Sycamore St., to serve as a member of the Tree Board for a term expiring Jan. 6, 2023; she is replacing John Holland, whose term expired on Jan. 6, 2020.

Councilmember Moore nominates Diana Slater, 3401 N. 36th Terrace, to serve as a member of the Personnel Board for a term expiring the third Monday in January 2025; she will be replacing Lanny Ellis whose term will expire on Jan. 20, 2020.

Councilmember O’Dell nominates Tama Wagner, 2316 N. 22nd St., to serve as a member of the Land Bank Advisory Committee for a term expiring Oct. 7, 2021; she is filling a vacancy on the committee.