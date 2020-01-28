ORDINANCES

Passed

A Bill sponsored by Councilmember Roach amending Chapter 28, Article VI, “Vehicle towing and tow trucks,” of the Code of Ordinances to enact a new Section 28-264 titled “Obstructing water meters and water supply valves,” prohibiting parking vehicles or placing other obstructions over water supply meters and valves and authorizing such vehicles to be towed.

A Bill sponsored by Councilmember Davis authorizing the execution of Amendment Number Two to a State Block Grant Agreement with the Missouri Highway and Transportation Commission to extend the project time period to allow for completion of work for the Apron and Barrel Hangar Rehabilitation Project at Rosecrans Memorial Airport.

A Bill sponsored by Councilmember Davis authorizing an amendment to the Aviation Fund budget in the amount of $44,537 and the execution of an Airport Aid Agreement with the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission to provide financial assistance for an Airport Business Plan for Rosecrans Memorial Airport.

A Bill sponsored by Councilmember Davis authorizing an amendment to the budget to transfer the amount of $20,114 from the Capital Projects Fund to the Aviation Fund and the execution of Change Order Number Three with Midwest Heavy Construction LLC, in the amount of $20,113.52 for changes to the contract for the Apron Reconstruction and Barrel Hangar Pavement Rehabilitation Project at Rosecrans Memorial Airport.

A Bill sponsored by Councilmember Davis authorizing the execution of a Consultant Agreement with Jviation Inc., in an amount not to exceed $149,486.06 for assisting Rosecrans Memorial Airport in developing an Airport Business Plan.

A Bill sponsored by Councilmember Novak authorizing an amendment to the General Fund Vacant Structure Stabilization Program budget to roll over unspent funds in the amount of $50,000 to be used for demolition and stabilization projects.

A Bill sponsored by Councilmembers Blessing, Davis, Moore, Myers, Novak, O’Dell and Roach calling for a bond election concurrently with the Municipal Election in the city of St. Joseph, on the question whether to issue General Obligation Bonds of the city of St. Joseph in the principal amount of $20,000,000; designating the election date of April 7, 2020; and authorizing and directing the city clerk to notify the election authority of said election.

Postponed

A Bill sponsored by Councilmembers Davis and Roach accepting a Deed of Gift for constructed street, sanitary sewer and storm sewer infrastructure located in Greystone Subdivision Plat 8 from Greystone Partners Land Development LLC.

Introduced

A Bill sponsored by Councilmember O’Dell approving the final plat entitled “Greystone Plat 8,” a major residential subdivision consisting of thirty lots located generally in the Southeast Quarter of Section 26, Township 58 North, Range 35 West, as requested by Don Clark, owner/agent of Greystone Partners LLC.

A Bill sponsored by Councilmember Novak authorizing an amendment to the Community Development Block Grant Fund and execution of an agreement with Homebase, the Center for Common Concern Inc., to serve as Continuum of Care coordinator/consultant for the St. Joseph Continuum of Care all in the amount of $37,192.

A Bill sponsored by Councilmember Novak authorizing the execution of a Farmland Lease Agreement with Joseph Lau dba Lau Farming LLC to plant and harvest cops on Lot 1 of the Alabama Subdivision.

A Bill sponsored by Mayor McMurray authorizing execution of a Funding Agreement with Special Olympics Missouri Inc. and an amendment to the budget to appropriate $5,000 from the Gaming Initiative Fund to assist in paying costs associated with a 900-player basketball competition.

SPECIAL RECOGNITIONS

Proclamation — Boy Scout Anniversary Recognition Week

EMERGENCY BILLS

PUBLIC HEARING

RESOLUTIONS

Passed

A resolution sponsored by Mayor McMurray stating support for continued collaboration with Missouri Western State University and Buchanan County through the city’s completion of earthwork on university property.

A Resolution authorizing the execution of a lump sum contract with Auxier Construction Co. and the issuance of purchase orders toward said contract in an amount of $150,423 for transit bus stops with solar powered lights.

A Resolution accepting the proposal from CBIZ/Delta Dental of Missouri for one year of dental insurance coverage for Transit employees in an approximate amount of $22,622.40.

A Resolution sponsored by Councilmember Myers to request that the Missouri State Auditor conduct an audit of the activities of the city of St. Joseph.

A Resolution authorizing the acceptance of a proposal from CBIZ for actuarial services for Mass Transit Defined Benefit Pension Plans in an approximate amount of $30,540 over three years.

A Resolution authorizing the execution of three Stormwater Grant Program Agreements, acceptance of Temporary Construction Easements and Permanent Utility and Drainage Easements with Kevin Wagner (2914 Newport Road), Tracy M. Miller and Christopher K. Wright (40 S. Carriage Drive), and Charles W. & Judie L. Sinclair (4602 Manor Drive) to fund the repair and/or replacement of private stormwater conveyance infrastructures for a total amount not to exceed $75,950 from Stormwater Grant Fund.

NOMINATIONS

