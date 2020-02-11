Ordinances

Passed

A Bill sponsored by Councilmember O’Dell approving the final plat entitled “Greystone Plat 8,” a major residential subdivision consisting of 30 lots located generally in the Southeast Quarter of Section 26, Township 58 North, Range 35 West, as requested by Don Clark, owner/agent of Greystone Partners LLC.

A Bill sponsored by Councilmembers Davis and Roach accepting a Deed of Gift for constructed street, sanitary sewer and storm sewer infrastructure located in Greystone Subdivision Plat 8 from Greystone Partners Land Development LLC.

A Bill sponsored by Councilmember Novak authorizing an amendment to the Community Development Block Grant Fund and execution of an agreement with HomeBase, the Center for Common Concern Inc., to serve as Continuum of Care coordinator/consultant for the St. Joseph Continuum of Care all in the amount of $37,192.

A Bill sponsored by Councilmember Novak authorizing the execution of a Farmland Lease Agreement with Joseph Lau dba Lau Farming LLC to plant and harvest crops on Lot 1 of the Alabama Subdivision.

A Bill sponsored by Mayor McMurray authorizing execution of a Funding Agreement with Special Olympics Missouri Inc. and an amendment to the budget to appropriate $5,000 from the Gaming Initiative Fund to assist in paying costs associated with a 900-player basketball competition.

Introduced

A Bill sponsored by Mayor McMurray repealing General Ordinance Number 2940, which amended the Code of Ordinances to modify the beginning and ending dates of the Fiscal Year for the city of St. Joseph.

A Bill sponsored by Councilmember Moore authorizing an amendment to the Fire Department budget in the General Fund to accept a grant from the Missouri-American Water Co. in the amount of $1,200 to be used to purchase materials for training.

A Bill sponsored by Councilmember Moore authorizing an amendment to the Fire Department budget in the General Fund to accept a grant from Enbridge Energy Co. in the amount of $7,500 to be used to purchase materials for training.

A Bill sponsored by Mayor McMurray authorizing an amendment to the Cell Phone Program budget in the General Fund in the amount of $35,000 to provide funds for the April 7, 2020, Bond and Charter Amendments Election expenses.

A Bill sponsored by Councilmember Davis authorizing the submission and execution of the Federal Transit Administration Year 2020 Section 5307 Grant to provide transit operating assistance in the approximate amount of $1,441,065.00.

A Bill sponsored by Councilmember Moore authorizing execution of a Reimbursement Agreement with Nodaway Valley Bank and an amendment to the Water Protection Fund budget both in the amount of $216,303 to provide funds for a portion of the costs associated with upgrading the design and construction of the Ajax Road sewer.

A Bill sponsored by Councilmember Kovac authorizing an amendment to the General Fund, Parks Designated Funds Program budget and acceptance of a donation from the William D. Morgan Charitable Foundation both in the amount of $75,000 to be used for a future public art project.

A Bill sponsored by Councilmember Moore authorizing an amendment to the Fire Department budget in the General Fund to accept a grant from Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation Inc. in the amount of $24,363 to be used to purchase firefighter turnout gear.

A Bill sponsored by Councilmember Moore authorizing execution of a Real Estate Purchase Agreement with William L. Mead, Jr. and Sue A. Duke, acceptance of a Warranty Deed, and an amendment to the Capital Projects Fund budget in the amount of $39,400 all for purchase of the property at 415 S. Seventh St.

A Bill sponsored by Councilmember Roach authorizing the creation of a new clerk position in the Property Maintenance Division of the Planning and Community Development Department and authorizing an amendment to the Property Maintenance Program budget in the General Fund in the amount of $13,456 to provide additional funding for the new position.

SPECIAL RECOGNITIONS

None.

EMERGENCY BILLS

Passed

An Emergency Bill sponsored by Councilmember Roach authorizing an amendment to the Water Protection Fund budget in the amount of $1,824,120.80 and authorizing the issuance of Work Order Number 43101-06 with SAK Construction LLC in an amount not to exceed $1,193,589.25 for construction services for the Charles Street Outfall Stabilization Project.

PUBLIC HEARING

None.

RESOLUTIONS

Passed

A Resolution authorizing the execution of a Lump Sum Contract with BKB Construction LLC (dba Anchor Fence Corp.) and the issuance of purchase orders toward said contract in the amount of $28,968 for the Sewer Maintenance perimeter fence.

A Resolution authorizing the acceptance of a proposal from First Transit Inc., for commercial auto and general liability insurance for Mass Transit in the approximate amount of $191,909 for a one-year period beginning Feb. 1, 2020.

NOMINATIONS

None.