Ordinances
Passed
A Bill sponsored by Mayor McMurray amending Article V “Boards and Commissions” of Chapter 2 “Administrative Code,” of the Code of Ordinances by repealing Division 20 titled “Downtown Economic Stimulus Authority of St. Joseph, Missouri.”
A Bill sponsored by Councilmember Davis amending Section 28-1588 of the Code of Ordinances entitled “One-way streets” to provide for two-way traffic on Third Street, from Faraon Street to Jules Street.
A Bill sponsored by Councilmember Kovac authorizing execution of a Use Agreement with the St. Joseph School District for the use of various athletic facilities for a term of three years.
A Bill sponsored by Councilmember Novak authorizing an amendment to the Community Development Block Grant budget in the amount of $936,740 to roll forward unspent CDBG CARES Act grant funding from the prior Fiscal Year.
A Bill sponsored by Mayor McMurray authorizing the issuance of General Obligation Bonds, Series 2020, in the aggregate principal amount of not to exceed $6,000,000, of the city of St. Joseph, Missouri; prescribing the form and details of said bonds; providing for the levy and collection of an annual tax for the purpose of paying the principal of and interest on said bonds as they become due; and authorizing certain other documents and actions in connection therewith.
Introduced
A Bill sponsored by Councilmember Moore amending Chapter 28 titled “Traffic and vehicles” of the Code of Ordinances by repealing Section 28-189 titled “Headgear for operator, passenger of motorcycle, motor tricycle or motorized bicycle.”
A Bill sponsored by Mayor McMurray authorizing an amendment to the 2011 Transient Guest Tax Program budget in the General Fund and execution of a Funding Agreement with Midwest Motor Rama LLC both in the amount of $15,000 to provide funds to support the 4th annual Midwest Motor-Rama Indoor Car, Truck and Motorcycle Show.
A Bill sponsored by Councilmember Myers providing for the rate of taxation and the levy and collection of taxes for the Fiscal Year commencing July 1, 2020.
A Bill sponsored by Councilmember Myers levying a special assessment for the Fiscal Year commencing July 1, 2020, for the Park District.
A Bill sponsored by Councilmember Moore authorizing an amendment to the “City of St. Joseph, Missouri Police Pension Plan” in the form approved by Resolution of the City Council on June 3, 2019.
A Bill sponsored by Councilmember Moore authorizing execution of a Memorandum of Understanding with the U.S. Department of Justice, United States Marshals Service, Joint Law Enforcement Operations Task Force and an amendment to the Police Department budget in the General Fund to accept funds for overtime in the amount of $10,000 to assist the agency when they are looking for fugitives.
A Bill sponsored by Councilmember O’Dell redistricting the property located at 2717 Locust from R-1B, Detached Single Family Residential District to C-3, Commercial District, as requested by John Rowe.
A Bill sponsored by Councilmember O’Dell redistricting the property located at 600 S. 28th St. from C-1, Neighborhood Shopping District to C-3, Commercial District, as requested by John Rowe.
A Bill sponsored by Councilmember O’Dell redistricting the property located at 3002 Pear St. from R-1A, Single Family Residential District to C-1, Neighborhood Shopping District, as requested by Jerome Wheeler.
A Bill sponsored by Councilmember O’Dell approving the preliminary plat entitled “UHAUL of St. Joseph,” a major commercial subdivision consisting of two (2) lots proposed for the property located at 903 N. 36th St., as requested by Alicia McKay.
A Bill sponsored by Councilmember Moore authorizing an amendment to the Public Health Department budget in the General Fund to roll over unspent funds in the amount of $200,875.92 from a variety of grants and contracts.
A Bill sponsored by Councilmember Kovac granting a driveway access onto Lovers Lane on the Parkway System for the residence at 2801 Lovers Lane as requested by Bruce Kneib to allow for the construction of a driveway on his property.
A Bill sponsored by Councilmember Kovac granting a driveway access onto Noyes Boulevard on the Parkway System for the residence at 2731 Frederick Ave. as requested by Pat Dillon to allow for the construction of a driveway on his property.
A Bill sponsored by Councilmember Kovac authorizing an amendment to Section 21-72 titled “Remington Nature Center of St Joseph” of the Code of Ordinances to add additional membership categories at the Remington Nature Center.
SPECIAL RECOGNITIONS
Proclamation - National Health Center Week
EMERGENCY BILLS
None.
PUBLIC HEARING
None.
RESOLUTIONS
Passed
A Resolution authorizing the execution of an agreement with Schneider Electric Buildings Americas Inc., in the total amount of $335,775 for the completion of an investment grade audit of the Wastewater Treatment Plant.
A Resolution affirming authorization of the filing of an application for the 2020 Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant in the amount of $29,940 to be used to purchase equipment for the St. Joseph Police and Buchanan County Sheriff’s departments.
A Resolution confirming and ratifying an agreement with Citizen’s Bank and Trust to provide commercial banking and depository services for an additional one-year term.
A Resolution confirming and ratifying an agreement with Citizen’s Bank and Trust to provide lockbox processing services for an additional one year term.
A Resolution authorizing the purchase of a CAT 938M wheel loader in the total amount of $165,858 from Foley Equipment Co. to be used at the St. Joseph Sanitary Landfill.
A Resolution authorizing the purchase of one CAT 740GC haul truck in the total amount of $461,775 from Foley Equipment Co. to be used at the St. Joseph Sanitary Landfill.
A Resolution authorizing the purchase of one Kubota RTV-X1100CWL-H in the total amount of $18,210.20 from Coleman Equipment Co. to be used at the St. Joseph Sanitary Landfill.
A Resolution authorizing the execution of a Lump Sum Contract with Auxier Construction Co. in an amount of $127,500 for the 2020 Transit Bus Stop Shelter Replacement Project.
A Resolution authorizing the execution of Work Order Number EAA21-01 with Ellison-Auxier Architects Inc. in the amount of $30,676 for the design of additional restrooms for the Missouri Theater, utilizing the Master Agreement with Ellison-Auxier Architects Inc.
A Resolution authorizing the execution of Work Order Number SNY21-01 with Snyder & Associates Inc. in the amount of $72,300 to provide engineering services for the mass grading plan at the Eastowne Business Park utilizing the Master Agreement with Snyder & Associates Inc.
NOMINATIONS
Mayor McMurray nominates John Spencer, 4805 Corinth Drive, to serve as a member of the Land Bank Board for a term expiring Aug. 26, 2021; he is filling a vacancy on the board.
Councilmember Blessing nominates Gracia Pinzino, 809 N. 25th St., to serve as a member of the Landmark Commission for a term expiring Aug. 10, 2023; she is replacing Nigh Johnson whose term expires on Aug. 4, 2020.
Councilmember Davis nominates Jimmy Lee Payne, 10423 S.W. Spruce Road, Stewartsville, Missouri, to serve as a member of the Board of Operating Engineers for a term expiring Aug. 10, 2025; he is filling a vacancy on the board.