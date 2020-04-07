Ordinances

Passed

A Bill sponsored by Councilmember Myers authorizing an amendment to the budget to transfer the amount of $294,000 from the Special Allocation Fund to the Water Protection Fund and $20,000 to the Gaming Initiatives Fund for reimbursable TIF (Tax Increment Financing) costs in the total amount of $314,000 associated with the Greystone Subdivision.

A Bill sponsored by Mayor McMurray appointing Christopher Connally as interim city manager of the city of St. Joseph, for the period commencing April 24, 2020, at 5 p.m. until such time as an employment contract with a new city manager has been executed and becomes effective.

A Bill sponsored by Councilmember Davis authorizing a Master Agreement for Professional Services with Jviation Inc., to provide engineering services for Rosecrans Memorial Airport projects.

A Bill sponsored by Councilmember Roach authorizing the execution of Change Order 2R with Super Excavators Inc., and an amendment to the Water Protection Fund, Sewer Improvements Program budget all in the amount of $150,000 for additional work related to the Blacksnake Creek Stormwater Separation Improvement Project.

Introduced

A Bill sponsored by Councilmember Myers authorizing an amendment to the budget to transfer the amount of $150,000 from the Landfill Fund to the General Fund Land Bank Program to provide funds to acquire property administered by the Land Bank Board and authorizing the city manager to issue payment.

A Bill sponsored by Councilmembers Davis and Roach authorizing the execution of Master Agreements for Routine and Emergency Sewer Repairs — Unit Price with Lewis Backhoe & Excavating Company Inc. and Sprague Excavating Company Inc. to provide routine and emergency sewer repairs for the Street, Infrastructure, Maintenance and Repair Division of the Public Works & Transportation Department, and authorizing the city manager to issue purchase orders associated with these master agreements in amounts not to exceed $75,000.

A Bill sponsored by Councilmember Davis authorizing the execution of Master Agreements for Construction – Unit Price with Auxier Construction Company, JD Bishop Construction LLC, Lewis Backhoe & Excavating Company Inc. and Sprague Excavating Company Inc. to provide general construction services for the Street, Infrastructure, Maintenance and Repair Division of the Public Works & Transportation Department, and authorizing the city manager to issue purchase orders associated with these master agreements in amounts not to exceed $75,000.

A Bill sponsored by Councilmember Blessing authorizing execution of an Employee Benefit Consulting and Administration Services Agreement with National Insurance Marketing Brokers LLC for benefits administration services and insurance brokering services.

A Bill sponsored by Councilmember Blessing authorizing renewal of group health insurance for city employees and others covered by the city’s group health insurance plan with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City.

A Bill sponsored by Councilmember Blessing authorizing acceptance of a proposal by Nodaway Valley Bank to provide health savings account administration services.

A Bill sponsored by Councilmember Novak authorizing execution of a Lease Termination Agreement to terminate the amended lease agreement between the city of St. Joseph and the St. Joseph Downtown Community Improvement District for the concession facility located at Seventh and Felix streets upon the execution of an agreement with a third party for the lease and management of the concession facility.

A Bill sponsored by Mayor McMurray and Councilmember Moore authorizing an amendment to the Capital Projects Fund budget and the execution of a lump sum contract with Pinnacle Electric Inc., for the Corporate Drive and Ag Expo Way Phase 2 Project, all in the amount of $43,858.

A Bill sponsored by Councilmember Novak authorizing the city to grant forbearance requests through July 31, 2020 on loans issued by the the city.

SPECIAL RECOGNITIONS

Proclamation — Child Abuse Prevention Month

EMERGENCY BILLS

Passed

An Emergency Bill sponsored by Councilmember Myers temporarily waiving liquor license fees and food service establishment/retail food store permits that are issued for operation during the 2021 Fiscal Year due to the impact of COVID-19-related restrictions on operations.

PUBLIC HEARING

A Bill sponsored by Mayor McMurray authorizing an amendment to Sections 31-075, 31-130, and 31-179 of the Code of Ordinances to remove the Landmark Review Board, modify the appeals process for Historic Preservation Certificates of Appropriateness to require appeals to be submitted to the City Council and reorganize Section 31-179 to improve clarity. (Passed)

A Bill sponsored by Councilmember O’Dell authorizing an amendment to Section 31-114, Section 31-115, Section 31-116, and Section 31-150 of Chapter 31 “Zoning” of the Code of Ordinances to clarify sign code language. (Passed)

A Bill sponsored by Councilmember O’Dell redistricting the property located at 4821 S. 22nd St.from R-1A, Single Family Residential District to C-3, Commercial District, as requested by Joann Cobb. (Passed)

A Bill sponsored by Councilmember O’Dell redistricting the property located at 301 Middleton St. from R-2, Two Family Residential District to C-2, Downtown Business District, as requested by Hans Thomas. (Passed)

RESOLUTIONS

Passed

A Resolution authorizing the execution of an agreement with Watson Consoles in the amount of $101,586.02 to provide hardware, delivery and installation on four new dispatch consoles and reconfiguration of existing dispatch consoles in the Police Department Communication Center.

A Resolution authorizing the execution of a Service Agreement with ITR LLC dba All City Tow Service to provide towing services for the city of St. Joseph.

A Resolution authorizing the issuance of purchase orders in an amount not to exceed $543,697.26 for sanitary sewer rehabilitation services using cured-in-place pipe at various locations throughout the city of St. Joseph utilizing the Master Agreement with SAK Construction LLC.

A Resolution authorizing the issuance of purchase orders in an amount not to exceed $143,399.20 for the repair and replacement of multiple manholes throughout the city utilizing the Master Agreement with Lewis Backhoe and Excavating Inc.

A Resolution authorizing the issuance of purchase orders in an amount not to exceed $92,840 for the repair of one manhole and placement of two new manholes utilizing the Master Agreement with Sprague Excavating Company Inc.

A Resolution authorizing the execution of Work Order Number SPR20-08 in an amount not to exceed $143,334 for the replacement of a manhole and sewer pipe at 417 S. Riverside Road utilizing the Master Agreement for Construction with Sprague Excavating Co. Inc.

A Resolution authorizing the purchase of one Manhole Scanner/Camera for use at the Sewer Maintenance Division in the amount of $132,668 from Cues Inc.

A Resolution authorizing the execution of Work Order Number BMC20-04 in an amount not to exceed $33,734 for the inspection and cataloging of the South St. Joseph Industrial Sewer District utilizing the Master Agreement for Professional Engineering Services with Burns & McDonnell Engineering Company Inc.

NOMINATIONS

Mayor McMurray nominates Timothy W. Ashworth, 327 N. Ryan’s Way, to serve as a member of the ABCD Regional Planning Commission for a term expiring April 30, 2022; he is replacing Brad Campbell, whose term has expired.