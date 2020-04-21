Ordinances

Passed

A Bill sponsored by Councilmember Myers authorizing an amendment to the budget to transfer the amount of $150,000 from the Landfill Fund to the General Fund Land Bank Program to provide funds to acquire property administered by the Land Bank Board and authorizing the city manager to issue payment.

A Bill sponsored by Councilmember Blessing authorizing renewal of group health insurance for city employees and others covered by the city’s group health insurance plan with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City.

A Bill sponsored by Councilmember Blessing authorizing acceptance of a proposal by Nodaway Valley Bank to provide health savings account administration services.

A Bill sponsored by Councilmember Novak authorizing the city to grant forbearance requests through July 31, 2020, on loans issued by the city.

A Bill sponsored by Councilmembers Davis and Roach authorizing the execution of Master Agreements for Routine and Emergency Sewer Repairs — Unit Price with Lewis Backhoe & Excavating Company Inc. and Sprague Excavating Company Inc. to provide routine and emergency sewer repairs for the Street, Infrastructure, Maintenance and Repair Division of the Public Works & Transportation Department, and authorizing the city manager to issue purchase orders associated with these master agreements in amounts not to exceed $75,000.

A Bill sponsored by Councilmember Davis authorizing the execution of Master Agreements for Construction – Unit Price with Auxier Construction Company, JD Bishop Construction LLC, Lewis Backhoe & Excavating Company Inc. and Sprague Excavating Company Inc. to provide general construction services for the Street, Infrastructure, Maintenance and Repair Division of the Public Works & Transportation Department, and authorizing the city manager to issue purchase orders associated with these master agreements in amounts not to exceed $75,000.

A Bill sponsored by Councilmember Novak authorizing execution of a Lease Termination Agreement to terminate the amended lease agreement between the city of St. Joseph and the St. Joseph Downtown Community Improvement District for the concession facility located at Seventh and Felix streets upon the execution of an agreement with a third party for the lease and management of the concession facility.

A Bill sponsored by Mayor McMurray and Councilmember Moore authorizing an amendment to the Capital Projects Fund budget and the execution of a Lump Sum Contract with Pinnacle Electric Inc., for the Corporate Drive and Ag Expo Way Phase 2 Project, all in the amount of $43,858.

A Bill sponsored by Councilmember Blessing authorizing execution of an Employee Benefit Consulting and Administration Services Agreement with National Insurance Marketing Brokers LLC for benefits administration services and insurance brokering services. (Substitute approved for single-year contract)

Introduced

A Bill sponsored by Councilmember Novak amending Section 2-37, titled “Regular meetings” of Chapter 2, titled “Administrative Code” of the Code of Ordinances to allow the date and time of regular City Council meetings to be modified by motion and specifically authorize meetings to be conducted by teleconference or video conference.

A Bill sponsored by Councilmember Davis authorizing an amendment to the Streets Maintenance Fund Snow/Ice Removal Program budget in the total amount of $38,171.37 to provide funds to purchase liquid anti-ice material, storage and distribution.

A Bill sponsored by Councilmember Roach authorizing the execution of an Indefinite Term Lease Land Agreement with Burlington Northern Santa Fe (BNSF) Railway Co.(represented by Jones Lang Lasalle Global Services – RR Inc.) for the purpose of leasing vacant railroad property for use at the new sewer maintenance facilities.

A Bill sponsored by Councilmember Novak authorizing an amendment to the Community Development Block Grant Fund, HOME Program budget in the amount of $63,035 and authorizing the execution of a Grant Agreement with Community Action Partnership in the amount of $202,698 in HUD FY2018/2019 HOME Investment Partnerships funds to construct a single-family home at 719 S. 20th St.

A Bill sponsored by Councilmember Moore authorizing execution of a Real Estate Purchase Agreement and a Warranty Deed with Summers Holding LLC in the amount of $50,000 for the sale of real property located at 2217 Frederick Ave. (former Fire Station No. 9) and an amendment to the General Fund, Fire Administration Program budget and the Capital Projects Fund to utilize the funds for future capital improvements for the Fire Department.

A Bill sponsored by Councilmember Davis enacting a new Section 2-10, titled “Credit card processing fees,” of Chapter 2, titled “Administrative Code,” of the Code of Ordinances to allow surcharges and convenience fees to be charged for credit card payments made to the city of St. Joseph.

A Bill sponsored by Mayor McMurray authorizing execution of a Contractor/Services Agreement with Baker Tilly Virchow Krause LLP for city manager executive search services and an amendment to the Cell Phone Program budget in the General Fund in the amount of $26,150 to provide funding for the agreement.

SPECIAL RECOGNITIONS

Proclamation — Stand Against Racism

Proclamation — Earth Day 2020

EMERGENCY BILLS

Passed

None.

PUBLIC HEARING

None.

RESOLUTIONS

Passed

A Resolution affirming authorization of the filing of a grant application for the Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding Program in the amount of $96,453.

A Resolution sponsored by Councilmember Moore authorizing the purchase of firefighter turnout gear for the amount of $102,821.60 from Conrad Fire Equipment Inc. for use by the Fire Department.

A Resolution authorizing the execution of a Grant Agreement with Community Action Partnership in the amount of $190,548 in FY 2019/2020 HOME Investment Partnerships funds to construct a single-family home at 715 S. 20th St.

A Resolution authorizing the issuance of a purchase order in an amount not to exceed $195,043.20 for concrete street repairs at two locations on Briarwood Lane using the Master Agreement with JD Bishop Construction LLC.

A Resolution authorizing the issuance of a purchase order in an amount not to exceed $99,040 for concrete street repairs on Main Street between St. Paul and Market streets using the Master Agreement with Auxier Construction Company.

NOMINATIONS

None.