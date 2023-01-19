Newman University has released its 2022 fall Dean’s List. A total of 419 undergraduate students achieved the qualifications required, completing at least 12 credit hours and achieving a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.
The Dean’s List is an honor bestowed on students who demonstrate a high level of academic study, showing dedication to personal achievement and standards of excellence.
Seneca, Kansas
Riley Rottinghaus
MidAmerica Nazarene University President's, Dean's List and Honor Roll
MidAmerica Nazarene University recently announced its President's, Dean's List and Honor Roll for the fall 2022 semester. A total of 423 students qualified for one of the honors.
All students in traditional programs carrying 12 semester hours or more with a term GPA from 3.2 to 4.0 may qualify for one of these academic honors. Neutral credit hours are excluded from the calculation and reduce the course load used to figure the honor. The President's List is a 4.0 grade point average for the semester; Dean's List ranges from 3.5 to 3.99; and the Honor Roll is 3.2 to 3.49.
Braymer, Missouri
Victoria Smith, Honor Roll
Kingston, Missouri
Dawson Cook, Dean's List
Platte City, Missouri
Benjamin Spence, Dean's List
Kristin Herndon Named to Dean's List for 2022 Fall Term
Kristin Herndon, from Hopkins, has been named to the Knox College Dean's List of distinguished students for the 2022 Fall Term. To be named to the Dean's List, a student must have earned at least 2.5 credits in the term, with a grade point average of 3.6 or better (on a 4.0 scale).
Drury Announces Day School Fall 2022 Dean's List
The recognition means a student earned a grade point average of 3.6 or greater (on a 4-point scale) while carrying a full-time course load of 12 or more semester hours at Drury.
Chillicothe, Missouri
Sophia Luetticke, Chillicothe High School
Faucett, Missouri
Khania Clark, Mid-Buchanan High School
Lathrop, Missouri
Kyra Thompson, Lathrop High School
Plattsburg, Missouri
Kate Black, Plattsburg High School
SNHU Announces Fall 2022 President's List
Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above for the reporting term are named to the President's List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired 8-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer.
