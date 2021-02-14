Some community members are expressing concerns about reporting crime to police and not receiving updates or results, but the police chief said more cases are being closed than in the past.

Some in the community have turned to social media crime groups or apps to share situations in their neighborhoods, which has opened conversations about making — or not making — police reports in those cases.

In the past three years, the number of reports made to the St. Joseph Police Department that are left open at the end of a year has continued to drop. But that hasn’t helped a feeling for some that crime has increased.

Police Chief Chris Connally said a reason why people may have a perception of crime on the rise is that the system the St. Joseph Police Department used for tracking reporting changed in 2018.

The new system allows multiple crimes per incident to be tracked. For example, the old system would categorize a statistic for a rape and homicide as a homicide only.

Beyond what looked like an uptick in incidents, Connally said a lack of reporting is far from a local issue.

“National Crime Victimization Surveys ... provide a detailed picture of crime incidents from a victim’s perspective. It is another index of crime but not an accurate measure. Traditionally, depending on the type of crime, the disparity is about 50%. NCVS is a survey sample,” Connally said.

According to the U.S. department of Justice, in 2018 64% of property crimes in the United States went unreported to police, and 55% of personal crimes went unreported. Some citizens have shared that a lack of contact after a report is made has hurt their trust in reporting.

Aaron Armstrong, a St. Joseph resident, started a social media conversation and it blew up with people sharing their experiences.

“They haven’t got no call backs stating where their case is at ... and I don’t want to say that’s every case, but my understanding from a lot of residents in town is that it’s happening all too often where they’re not getting a call back,” Armstrong said.

But Armstrong is not blaming officers or detectives, rather a lack of manpower and communication between the community and law enforcement.

Penny Paramore is another concerned citizen who said she felt like police took too long to respond to an incident where she found a door to her home open. Other instances concern her as well.

“My sister has her car sitting out front. There’s been two or three times her car has been ransacked. I asked ‘Did you call the cops?’ She looked at me and said ‘Why?’ They’re not going to do nothing.”

But police said it is important to report all crimes to give an accurate reflection of what is going on. Some of the most common incidents shared among local social media users are car and home thefts. According to the St. Joseph Police Department’s end of 2020 Crime Statistics, theft and motor vehicle theft reports were down in 2020.

“These residents are fed up already, there’s residents refusing to file reports about anything else that’s happened to their property,” Armstrong said. “Let’s start laying the footwork. Let’s get together, start setting up to work together. And work on something that will work.”