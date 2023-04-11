Lattice graph

The U.S. housing market looks drastically different than it did before the pandemic, creating numerous challenges for prospective homebuyers.

The median sales price of a home skyrocketed from $329,000 in the first quarter of 2020 to $467,700 in the last quarter of 2022 amid red-hot demand. Typical mortgage rates more than doubled over the course of 2022, and today rates sit at their highest levels since the Great Recession. And while increased prices and high interest rates have discouraged demand as of late, the U.S. housing supply is inadequate for the current population and anticipated growth. This issue–which predated the pandemic–will continue to create competition and spur rising prices in the market.

