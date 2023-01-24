As concerns over climate change continue to grow, there has been a sustained effort towards electrification, or the process of replacing technologies that use fossil fuels (including coal, oil, and natural gas) with technologies that use electricity for energy. States like California approved the Advanced Clear Cars II rule, which aims to phase out the purchase of new gas cars by 2035 and increase sales and utilization of zero-emissions vehicles. Meanwhile, major companies are also aiming to reduce their carbon footprints by transitioning to green technology, consuming renewable energy, and investing in carbon offsets among other solutions.

While initiatives like these are designed to help the environment, the electrification movement is putting many traditional mechanical occupations at risk. California alone projects nearly 32,000 auto mechanics jobs will be lost throughout the Golden State by 2040, in part because electric vehicles require less maintenance and repair than traditional cars.

