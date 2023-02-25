Lattice graph
Smartest Dollar

Despite widespread expectations of a recession in 2023, the U.S. labor market has continued to show signs of strength. The unemployment rate in the U.S. is at its lowest level in more than half a century, and the economy has added jobs every month since December 2020. Despite this, job openings remain higher than pre-pandemic levels, while labor force participation remains lower.

These conditions have been a benefit to many workers. Overall tightness in the market, exacerbated by record high job turnover in the Great Resignation, has allowed many workers to seek higher wages. Workers’ average expected salary offer has increased from $53,676 at the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic to $61,187 now. And much of the strongest wage growth has occurred among lower-income workers, helping them close the gap with higher earners.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.