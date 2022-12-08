Graph 1

The housing market is entering the traditionally quieter winter season, but recent indicators suggest that the market has already been slowing in the last few months. New listings, pending sales, and prices are all on the decline, signs of rapid cooling after a two-year frenzy in the market.

One of the primary factors driving the slowing of the market has been inflation, including for housing costs. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the median home sale price in the U.S. increased by more than 38%, from $329,000 in the first quarter of 2020 to $454,900 in the third quarter of 2022. And as home prices have rapidly become more expensive, so has everything else: inflation as measured by the Consumer Price Index has topped 5% for 18 straight months, driven by increases in major expenses like food and rent. The effects of inflation have left potential buyers with less ability to save up for a purchase.

