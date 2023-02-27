Lattice graph

During the pandemic, remote workers across the country took advantage of the ability to live nearly anywhere. However, many companies are now requiring employees to return to the office. While the job market has cooled slightly in recent months, it is still hot, and abundant job openings mean that workers have plenty of job options to consider. At the same time, home prices have risen dramatically, potentially eroding increases in pay that jobs in some locales may provide.

After crashing in spring 2020, the job market has made an astounding comeback. Unemployment is at a relatively low rate (3.5%), and there are currently 1.7 job openings per unemployed worker. In mid-2022, this ratio reached a peak of 2.0, the highest it’s been in over two decades. This tight labor market is a boon to workers looking for new job opportunities; not only are there plenty of available jobs, but it means more bargaining power for workers and higher earnings potential.

