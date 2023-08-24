CIA Sexual Misconduct

This artist sketch depicts Judge Dipti Pidikiti-Smith of the Fairfax County General District Court, presiding over the assault and battery trial of CIA officer trainee Ashkan Bayatpour, seated below, on Wednesday in Fairfax, Virginia.

 Associated Press

FAIRFAX, Va. — In a secluded stairwell at CIA headquarters last year, officer trainee Ashkan Bayatpour came up behind a colleague, wrapped a scarf around her neck and plainly spoke as he tried to kiss her on the mouth.

“There are many uses for this,” the woman recalls him saying. “This is what I want to do to you.”

