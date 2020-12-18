Christmas 'Wing-Ding' boxes distributed to 750 families across St. Joseph

Second Harvest set up shop handing out 750 meals to the community under their program, The Christmas Wing-Ding box.

Volunteers formed an assembly line within Second Harvest's parking lot allowing the cars to drive through and have their cars loaded up with items.

This second annual program helps to decrease the food insecurity many families face within St. Joseph especially around the holidays.

Providing the Wing-Ding boxes also meets the increased demand the food bank has experienced due to the pandemic.

“A lot of people don’t think about it, but bills rise this time of year, heat bills, utilities bills...along with rolling that all in the pandemic that we are still dealing with,” Blake Haynes, communication coordinator at Second Harvest. “People are still out there trying to put food on the table for their families.”

People picking up Wing-Ding boxes received a turkey, canned vegetables, potatoes, toiletries among many more items that go a long way and can get them through the holidays. The boxes have everything families may need to prepare a traditional Christmas dinner.

Haynes said they want families to enjoy their holidays and prepare a nice meal for their families.

These boxes mean more than just the food for many who receive them, it’s also about the stress relief they receive as well.

“One of the quotes I got from a family today is...it means everything, so just to be able to provide a holiday meal for those in need,” said Haynes.

Second Harvest encourages those who are struggling with food insecurity and need help to reach out at any time to have their needs met. Visit their website www.shcfb.org or call them directly at (816) 364-3663.