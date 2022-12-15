Community Conversaton: Christie Huber-Ottinger, St. Joseph Community Chorus
Video play button

Music is an important part of holiday traditions, and the St. Joseph Community Chorus has a long tradition of bringing the music of the season to the community.

Christie Huber-Ottinger, assistant director of the Chorus, said that the Monday night rehearsals of the Chorus, which started in August, are the perfect outlet for her after a long day of teaching music and theater. Huber-Ottinger teaches at Bishop LeBlond High School.

Charles Christian can be reached at charles.christian@newspressnow.com. Follow him on twitter: @NPNowChristian.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.