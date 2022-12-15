Music is an important part of holiday traditions, and the St. Joseph Community Chorus has a long tradition of bringing the music of the season to the community.
Christie Huber-Ottinger, assistant director of the Chorus, said that the Monday night rehearsals of the Chorus, which started in August, are the perfect outlet for her after a long day of teaching music and theater. Huber-Ottinger teaches at Bishop LeBlond High School.
Huber-Ottinger first joined the chorus over 25 years ago while she was a student at Missouri Western State University. Then-Director Frank Thomas was one of her professors. After Thomas’s death a few years ago, Tim Theraldson, a music professor at nearby Benedictine College, is carrying on the rich tradition and serving as the new director.
Huber-Ottinger said she enjoys assisting Theraldson, and that in addition to composing the Chorus, he also composes music. She notes that it is not uncommon for the group to sing one of his compositions in concert. That includes their upcoming holiday concert.
“We are a very unique group. Our singers are of various ages. They like to support students and their growth in music. And we really bring ... a nice diverse literature to our audiences,” she said.
This holiday season, the Chorus’s Holiday Concert will be held on Dec. 18 and 19, at the Cathedral of St. Joseph. In addition to the Community Chorus, the Fountain City Brass Band of Kansas City will join them.
“There is nothing like the Fountain City Brass Band,” Huber-Ottinger said. The concert will feature traditional holiday music from the Chorus, along with a performance from the Fountain City Brass Band. The two groups will also combine on some songs. Huber-Ottinger said this collaboration between the Chorus and the Brass Band has been going on for around 20 years.
Throughout the season, the Community Chorus reaches out to local high school students through the Carol Dunning Vocal Scholarship. This gives young singers the opportunity to study with college-level professors. Special concerts like the Spring Concert showcase a diverse array of musical styles. This coming spring, according to Huber-Ottinger, the Chorus will host a Gospel Extravaganza.
Tickets to the upcoming Christmas performance, along with all the other performances and scholarship opportunities the Community Chorus offers, can be found at stjoechorus.org.
