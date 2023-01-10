Cookies garner a lot fanfare come the holiday season. They're given as gifts, left out for Santa and shared with family and friends. Rolled and cut cookies get the bulk of the attention, especially when frosted and decorated to perfection. But plenty of classic cookies are equally at home on holiday cookie plates or nestled in cookie jars.
This recipe for Thick Chocolate Chunk Cookies, courtesy of Live Well Bake Cookies (Rock Point) by Danielle Rye creates huge, gooey cookies that are big on chocolate flavor. On occasions when chips won't do, chocolate chunk cookies can add sweetness to any event.
Thick Chocolate Chunk Cookies
Makes 14 cookies
3 cups all-purpose flour, spooned and leveled
1 teaspoon baking soda
1 teaspoon salt
1 cup (2 sticks) cold, unsalted butter, cubed into small pieces
1 cup packed light brown sugar
1/3 cup granulated sugar
2 large eggs
2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract
1 bag semisweet chocolate chunks
1. Line two large baking sheets with parchment paper or silicone baking mats and set aside.
2. In a large mixing bowl, whisk together the flour, baking soda and salt until well combined. Set aside.
3. In the bowl of a stand mixer, fitted with the paddle attachment or in a large mixing bowl using a handheld mixer, beat the cubed cold butter, brown sugar, and granulated sugar together for 2 to 3 minutes, or until well combined.
4. Mix in the eggs, one at a time, then mix in the vanilla extract, making sure to stop and scrape down the sides of the bowl as needed.
5. Mix the dry ingredients until just combined, then mix in the chocolate chunks on low speed until fully incorporated.
6. Using a 1/3-cup measuring cup, measure out the balls of cookie dough onto the prepared baking sheets, making sure to leave a little room between each one.
7. Cover the cookie dough balls tightly with plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least 2 hours.
8. Preheat the oven to 350 F.
9. Remove the baking sheets from the refrigerator and bake the cookies for 15 to 18 minutes, until the tops are set and the edges are lightly browned. Remove from the oven, and allow the cookies to cool on the baking sheets for 15 minutes, then carefully transfer the cookies to a wire rack to cool completely.
10. Store the cookies in an airtight container at room temperature for up to a week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.