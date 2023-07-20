Peanut butter

Peanut and chocolate has always been a tasty combination. The saltiness of peanuts pairs well with the sweetness of chocolate, which is why many desserts feature this combination of flavors.

Cakes and cookies may be prime outlets for pairing peanuts and chocolate, but so can homemade candies, like chocolate bark. "Caramelized Peanut Milk Chocolate Bark" from "Chocolate Obsession" (Stewart, Tabori & Chang) by Michael Recchiuti and Fran Gage mixes peanut butter right into the chocolate to give it an extra dose of nutty flavor.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.