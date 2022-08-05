APTOPIX China Taiwan Military Exercises

Taiwan Air Force Mirage fighter jets taxi on a runway Friday at an airbase in Hsinchu, Taiwan.

 Associated Press

WASHINGTON — China cut off contacts with the United States on vital issues Friday — including military matters and crucial climate cooperation — as concerns rose that the Communist government’s hostile reaction to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s Taiwan visit could signal a lasting, more aggressive approach toward its U.S. rival and the self-ruled island.

China’s move to freeze key lines of communication compounded the worsening of relations from Pelosi’s visit and from the Chinese response with military exercises off Taiwan, including firing missiles that splashed down in surrounding waters.

