The Child Support Division of the Buchanan County Prosecutors Office announced an end of the year collection of payments that had very little setback from the ongoing pandemic.

This was all despite office closings and limited staff. Cathy Grimsinger, the Director of Child Support Enforcement, said

“I’m proud of our staff that we have here in this office. We have been able to maintain as best we can and collect a significant amount of money for the children and parents of Buchanan county. And all with a staff of 13," she said.

The office was able to collect a total of $18.4 million of delinquent child support in 2020. This was just slightly below their collection from 2019. Grimsinger said this came as even a shock to her, but noted one thing during the pandemic that may have helped.

“This last year 2020 with the stimulus payments, we were able to intercept some stimulus payments that went to noncustodial parents that have owed back child support,” Grimsinger said.

The division is able to work along with needs in a case, but needs communication. Grimsinger said they have options if someone is struggling while providing child support.

“Our whole goal is to make sure the child is supported and be fair to both sides," she said. "We handle modifications on cases too if a noncustodial parent is unable to pay or they have lost their job. They can request a modification from our office and we can modify it to a right sized order that may not necessarily help the children if the order goes down, but for that period of time it might be helpful for that noncustodial parent to keep up with the child support payments."

The office will be open to the public shortly after being closed several times during COVID-19. For more information on services provided by Child Support Enforcement visit www.co.buchanan.mo.us/300/Child-Support-Enforcement