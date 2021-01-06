Child advocacy groups and law enforcement officers became concerned when schools let out early in the spring due to COVID-19.

Staff at Voices of Courage, a child advocacy center in St. Joseph, became worried as they watched statewide calls the children's division plummet.

“The children’s divisions had a huge drop obviously when schools let out in the spring. Around the state it was estimated to be about a 50% drop in calls on the hotline," Executive Director Melissa Birdsell said. "Which was a temporary dip, but a dip none the less and did effect us for a short time."

Buchanan County Sheriff Bill Puett said his officers were aware of the drop and also very concerned.

“When COVID hit, law enforcement was very concerned about both domestic as well as child abuse cases," Puett said.

When looking at 2020 statistics, the sheriff's department investigated 13 child abuse cases, down from 19 in 2019.

Voices of Courage staff had new interviews for 523 kids by the end of the year. Even with a month lost due to COVID-19, staff interviewed 30 more children than in 2019. While the year is over, repercussions from a lack of fundraising and staffing lead goals into 2021.

“As for being able to meet the needs of the kids, our only area where we are really struggling with that is our therapy. We’ve got quite a backlog right now of kids that need to get in for therapy, so we’re working on that trying to get as many of those kids in as we can manage," Birdsell.

Puett said anyone who suspects domestic violence or child abuse should contact law enforcement immediately.