Bengals Chiefs Football

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes signals teammates during the first half of the NFL AFC Championship game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday in Kansas City, Missouri. 

 Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Patrick Mahomes scrambled for a first down on his badly sprained right ankle and then was shoved late out of bounds by Joseph Ossai, giving Harrison Butker a chance to kick a 45-yard field goal with 3 seconds left that gave the Kansas City Chiefs a 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC title game. The Chiefs finally beat the Bengals after three straight losses, including a three-point overtime defeat in last year's conference championship game. They advanced to play the Philadelphia Eagles in their third Super Bowl in four years.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes was forced to rely on his badly sprained right ankle rather than his strong right arm when the Kansas City Chiefs were desperately driving with a chance to win the AFC championship.

