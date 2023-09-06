Chiefs Cardinals Football

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce watches from the sidelines during the first half of aa preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals in August in Glendale, Arizona.

 Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Chiefs’ Travis Kelce was held out of Wednesday’s final workout and listed as questionable for Thursday night’s season opener against Detroit, one day after the All-Pro tight end hyperextended his knee in practice.

Kelce was the only player to carry an injury designation for the Super Bowl champions, who will be raising their latest banner before the first game of the NFL season.

