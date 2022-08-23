KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs tight end Blake Bell had surgery to repair what coach Andy Reid has termed an “unusual” hip flexor injury, leaving them without their primary backup to Travis Kelce for at least the start of the regular season.

Bell hurt the hip on a touchdown catch during the Chiefs' preseason opener Aug. 13 in Chicago. He tried to play through it but ultimately left the game, and the veteran tight end has not played or practiced since.

