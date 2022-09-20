Chargers Chiefs Football

Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay tackles Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler during the second half of a game on Sept. 15 in Kansas City, Missouri. 

 Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay was suspended by the NFL for four games Monday for violating its personal conduct policy.

Gay was arrested in January in the Kansas City suburb of Overland Park, Kansas, and charged with misdemeanor criminal property damage of less than $1,000. Gay's representative, Maxx Lepselter, said at the time that Gay broke a vacuum that belonged to the mother of his son during an argument in which nobody was harmed.

