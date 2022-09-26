KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs' stunning loss to the Indianapolis Colts was special in all the wrong ways.

There was the fumbled punt that led to a touchdown. The near-fumble that backed them up to their own goal line. The missed field goal and missed extra point. The head-scratching decision to try a fake field goal rather than put the ball in the hands of one of the league's best quarterbacks. And lousy kick returns that led to more poor field position.

