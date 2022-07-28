Chiefs Football

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes looks for a receiver during NFL football training camp Wednesday in St. Joseph, Missouri. 

 Associated Press

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are signing defensive end Carlos Dunlap to a one-year deal, giving them an experienced pass rusher opposite Frank Clark and providing first-round pick George Karlaftis with another veteran presence.

Dunlap's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, told ESPN.com on Thursday that the contract will be worth up to $8 million.

